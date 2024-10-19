Corona Alert: Corona’s Entry in MP Again!

In addition to the outbreak of Dengue, Chikungunya, and other viral fevers in Madhya Pradesh, including Rajgarh district, a patient admitted to the hospital has shown symptoms of Corona. The patient is being treated in the ICU of the district hospital. The doctor says that although the Corona test is not available here, the patient’s symptoms are a clear indication of Corona infection.

Why is the Doctor Confirming Corona? Dr. Sudhir Kalawat of Rajgarh District Hospital says that the patient was brought in two days ago, and at that time, his condition was not very critical. However, during the medical examination, we found that the patient’s lungs were continually getting infected. We used to confirm Corona based on the Corona score during the Corona period. This patient has a Corona score of 5. Therefore, we can say that the patient is indeed infected with Corona.