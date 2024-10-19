Corona Alert: Corona’s Entry in MP Again!

scriptCorona Alert: Corona’s Entry in MP Again! | Latest News | Patrika News
Corona Alert: Corona has struck again in MP! A patient admitted to the district hospital has shown all symptoms of Corona. The hospital’s doctor has confirmed it based on the symptoms. The patient’s lungs are continually getting infected. The doctors are getting tensed.

Oct 19, 2024

Patrika Desk

Corona Alert
The Coronavirus, which wreaked havoc globally, is once again spreading fear. Especially in India, where the number of cases has almost come to an end, there is a new case of Corona infection. This time, the information about the Coronavirus-infected patient came from Madhya Pradesh‘s Rajgarh district.
In addition to the outbreak of Dengue, Chikungunya, and other viral fevers in Madhya Pradesh, including Rajgarh district, a patient admitted to the hospital has shown symptoms of Corona. The patient is being treated in the ICU of the district hospital. The doctor says that although the Corona test is not available here, the patient’s symptoms are a clear indication of Corona infection.

Why is the Doctor Confirming Corona?

Dr. Sudhir Kalawat of Rajgarh District Hospital says that the patient was brought in two days ago, and at that time, his condition was not very critical. However, during the medical examination, we found that the patient’s lungs were continually getting infected. We used to confirm Corona based on the Corona score during the Corona period. This patient has a Corona score of 5. Therefore, we can say that the patient is indeed infected with Corona.

No Testing is Being Done

He also said that the patient is currently kept in a general ICU because there is no rapid test or RT-PCR test available in the entire state, not just in the district hospital. This is because there are no Corona cases in the state anymore.

