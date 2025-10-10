Azam Khan Praises Mayawati, Calls Her a 'Big Politician' and Himself a 'Small Worker'; Says They Can Meet If Needed

Azam Khan emphasised that Mayawati is a "hero of the masses and an experienced politician" and that he respects her immensely. He stated that her importance in his eyes has not diminished and his affection for her will always remain. Azam further explained that his relationship with Mayawati is not just political but could also be personal and social. Azam also referred to his old relationship with Kanshi Ram, stating that he had a long and deep relationship with him and that Kanshi Ram never spoke of anything that would hurt anyone's feelings.