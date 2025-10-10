Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rampur

Azam Khan Praises Mayawati, Calls Her a 'Big Politician' and Himself a 'Small Worker'; Says They Can Meet If Needed

Rumours intensified about a meeting between Azam Khan and Mayawati after his release from jail.

Rampur

Patrika Desk

Oct 10, 2025

Azam Khan has responded to the statement of BSP supremo Mayawati, in which she had denied rumours that a prominent leader was trying to join her party. Azam Khan said that Mayawati is a big politician, and he is just a small worker. He added that they could meet if the need arose.

Speculation about Azam Khan's political future intensified after his release from jail last month. Rumours were circulating that he might join the BSP, and meetings between Mayawati and Azam were reported in Delhi and Lucknow. However, both leaders have repeatedly denied these reports. Now, reacting to Mayawati's statement in Lucknow, Azam told a media report that he was saddened that rumours had reached them through some channel.

Azam Khan emphasised that Mayawati is a "hero of the masses and an experienced politician" and that he respects her immensely. He stated that her importance in his eyes has not diminished and his affection for her will always remain. Azam further explained that his relationship with Mayawati is not just political but could also be personal and social. Azam also referred to his old relationship with Kanshi Ram, stating that he had a long and deep relationship with him and that Kanshi Ram never spoke of anything that would hurt anyone's feelings.

The last 10 years have been very difficult

He described the 10 years since his release from jail as difficult, stating that he had faced many challenging situations during this period. He added that if they come to power in the future, they will try to ensure that there are no disparities or grievances in the interest of society and the nation.

