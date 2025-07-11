11 July 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Rampur

Kite String Snags High-Tension Wire, Kills Motorcyclist in Rampur

Rampur News: A biker was electrocuted in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, after a kite string caught in a high-tension power line caused a current surge. His wife sustained serious burns in the incident.

Rampur

Patrika Desk

Jul 11, 2025

Kite string stuck in high tension line became cause of death rampur
Rampur News: हाईटेंशन लाइन में फंसी पतंग की डोर बनी मौत की वजह | AI Generated Image

Rampur News Today: A heart-wrenching accident occurred in the Ganj police station area of Rampur on Friday when a kite string entangled in a high-tension power line claimed the life of a motorbike rider. The incident happened when 42-year-old Ramchandra, a resident of Dungarpur village, was going to Johar Hospital with his wife Asha to visit a sick relative. Ramchandra died while trying to remove the kite string, while his wife sustained severe burns.

Accident on Degree College Road

As Ramchandra and his wife Asha were passing near GRPG College on their motorbike, they noticed a kite string hanging across the road. Ramchandra attempted to remove the string, but it was entangled in a high-tension wire. As he touched the string, he was electrocuted.

Asha also burnt while trying to save her husband

Seeing her husband electrocuted, Asha rushed to save him, but she too was burnt by the electric current. People present at the scene used sticks to separate the couple from the wire. However, Ramchandra had already lost consciousness. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Asha's hand was severely burnt, and she is undergoing treatment.

Kite flyers' negligence claims a life

According to locals, some young men add thin iron wires to kite strings to make them stronger. This wire got entangled in the high-tension line, causing the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, the electricity department team arrived at the scene and removed the string.

Locals demand strict action

There is widespread anger among the locals over this incident. They say this is not the first such incident; several accidents have occurred due to kite strings before. They have demanded strict action against the negligent kite flyers and appealed to the administration to strictly prohibit this practice.

Share the news:

Related Topics

up news

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

11 Jul 2025 03:52 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Rampur / Kite String Snags High-Tension Wire, Kills Motorcyclist in Rampur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.