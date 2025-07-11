Kite String Snags High-Tension Wire, Kills Motorcyclist in Rampur

Rampur News Today: A heart-wrenching accident occurred in the Ganj police station area of Rampur on Friday when a kite string entangled in a high-tension power line claimed the life of a motorbike rider. The incident happened when 42-year-old Ramchandra, a resident of Dungarpur village, was going to Johar Hospital with his wife Asha to visit a sick relative. Ramchandra died while trying to remove the kite string, while his wife sustained severe burns.
As Ramchandra and his wife Asha were passing near GRPG College on their motorbike, they noticed a kite string hanging across the road. Ramchandra attempted to remove the string, but it was entangled in a high-tension wire. As he touched the string, he was electrocuted.
Seeing her husband electrocuted, Asha rushed to save him, but she too was burnt by the electric current. People present at the scene used sticks to separate the couple from the wire. However, Ramchandra had already lost consciousness. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Asha's hand was severely burnt, and she is undergoing treatment.
According to locals, some young men add thin iron wires to kite strings to make them stronger. This wire got entangled in the high-tension line, causing the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, the electricity department team arrived at the scene and removed the string.
There is widespread anger among the locals over this incident. They say this is not the first such incident; several accidents have occurred due to kite strings before. They have demanded strict action against the negligent kite flyers and appealed to the administration to strictly prohibit this practice.