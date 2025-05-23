scriptUttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight | Wife Cuts Husband&#39;s Genitals | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

The argument escalated to the point where the enraged wife severed her husband’s genitals and then consumed acid.

SambhalMay 23, 2025 / 09:26 am

Patrika Desk

Sambhal, Sambhal police, sambhal crime, up crime, up police

संभल में घरेलू विवाद ने ली हिंसक रूप। पुलिस में पहुंचाा मामला। फोटो सोर्स: ;यूपी पुलिस

In a village under the Asmoli police station area of Sambhal, a long-standing dispute between a husband and wife took a horrifying turn on Wednesday night. The argument escalated to the point where the enraged wife severed her husband’s genitals and then consumed acid. Both husband and wife have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition following this sensational incident.

Wife Takes Horrific Step After Argument

It is reported that a heated argument occurred between the wife and husband at home on Wednesday night. In a fit of rage, the woman cut off her husband’s genitals. Given the husband’s critical condition, his family immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Shortly after this painful incident, the woman also injured herself by drinking acid kept at home, worsening her condition. She has been admitted to the district hospital in Moradabad.

Married 4 Years Ago

The hospitalised woman has alleged that she has been married for four years and that since her marriage, her in-laws have been harassing her for dowry. Regarding this incident, the police stated that they have received information about the wife cutting off her husband’s genitals and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

News / Sambhal / Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

World

Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

in 3 hours

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

National News

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

in 3 hours

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

in 4 hours

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

Sports

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

in 4 hours

Latest Sambhal

BJP Leader Murdered: Poisonous Injection Injected After Greeting

News

BJP Leader Murdered: Poisonous Injection Injected After Greeting

2 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.