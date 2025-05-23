Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

Wife Takes Horrific Step After Argument It is reported that a heated argument occurred between the wife and husband at home on Wednesday night. In a fit of rage, the woman cut off her husband’s genitals. Given the husband’s critical condition, his family immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Shortly after this painful incident, the woman also injured herself by drinking acid kept at home, worsening her condition. She has been admitted to the district hospital in Moradabad.

Married 4 Years Ago The hospitalised woman has alleged that she has been married for four years and that since her marriage, her in-laws have been harassing her for dowry. Regarding this incident, the police stated that they have received information about the wife cutting off her husband’s genitals and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.