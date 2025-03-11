BJP Leader Murdered: Poisonous Injection Injected After Greeting

Who is BJP leader Gulfaam? 66-year-old Gulfaam Singh Yadav, who challenged Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP chief, in the 2004 by-election from the Gunnaur assembly constituency, held several positions in the BJP. His wife is the Pradhan (village head) of Dabthara Himachal for the third time.

According to the police, on Monday, Gulfaam was sitting in his courtyard. Three accused arrived on a motorcycle and greeted Gulfaam Yadav. As soon as Gulfaam lay down after being offered water, one of the miscreants injected a poisonous substance into his stomach and fled. His health deteriorated after the injection.

Forensic team collects evidence His son informed the police and took Gulfaam to the CHC (Community Health Centre), from where he was referred to a higher centre. Upon arrival at Aligarh Medical College, doctors declared him dead.

On receiving the information, SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, ASP Anukriti Sharma, and the CO (Circle Officer) and forensic team collected evidence from the scene. Meanwhile, numerous RSS and BJP leaders gathered at the post-mortem house of Aligarh Medical College late at night.

Since the post-mortem did not confirm poisoning, the viscera has been preserved. The family left for Sambhal with the body around 10:15 pm.