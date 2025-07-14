Flood Sweeps Away Family During Picnic in MP; Rescue Efforts Underway

According to initial reports, Ata Khan, a resident of Semri village in the Rehti police station area of Sehore district, went for a picnic with his wife and two children on Sunday. Suddenly, the river water level rose rapidly, and the children began to drown. In an attempt to save them, Ata Khan and his wife also entered the river. Due to the strong current, all four were swept away. One child was rescued by bystanders.