14 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Sehore

Flood Sweeps Away Family During Picnic in MP; Rescue Efforts Underway

A husband, wife, and their two children had come for a picnic when tragedy struck. One child was rescued, but the search for the others continues...

Sehore

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

sehore
Family swept away in river flood during picnic (Photo source – Patrika)

MP News: A major incident has been reported from the Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh. A family enjoying a picnic near the Kolar river, close to Surae, has been caught in a tragic accident. On Sunday, the parents and their two children were picnicking when a sudden flash flood swept them into the river. One child was rescued, but the search for the remaining family members is underway. The family is from Semri village in Sehore district.

According to initial reports, Ata Khan, a resident of Semri village in the Rehti police station area of Sehore district, went for a picnic with his wife and two children on Sunday. Suddenly, the river water level rose rapidly, and the children began to drown. In an attempt to save them, Ata Khan and his wife also entered the river. Due to the strong current, all four were swept away. One child was rescued by bystanders.

Other people present at the scene immediately informed the police. A police team, along with divers, arrived at the scene and began searching for the missing family members. At the time of writing, the parents and one child remain missing.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 08:58 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Sehore / Flood Sweeps Away Family During Picnic in MP; Rescue Efforts Underway
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.