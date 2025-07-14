Flood Sweeps Away Family During Picnic in MP; Rescue Efforts Underway

MP News: A major incident has been reported from the Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh. A family enjoying a picnic near the Kolar river, close to Surae, has been caught in a tragic accident. On Sunday, the parents and their two children were picnicking when a sudden flash flood swept them into the river. One child was rescued, but the search for the remaining family members is underway. The family is from Semri village in Sehore district.
According to initial reports, Ata Khan, a resident of Semri village in the Rehti police station area of Sehore district, went for a picnic with his wife and two children on Sunday. Suddenly, the river water level rose rapidly, and the children began to drown. In an attempt to save them, Ata Khan and his wife also entered the river. Due to the strong current, all four were swept away. One child was rescued by bystanders.
Other people present at the scene immediately informed the police. A police team, along with divers, arrived at the scene and began searching for the missing family members. At the time of writing, the parents and one child remain missing.