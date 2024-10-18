BJP has not declared a candidate from Budhni seat, but a poster with the name of the candidate on the campaign

The by-elections for the Budhni assembly seat are scheduled to take place on November 13. Not only the BJP, but the Congress has also not announced its candidate for this seat yet. In such a situation, a picture of the BJP’s campaign chariot with the name of the candidate has gone viral on social media. On Thursday evening, a photo of Ramakant Bhargava’s campaign chariot went viral, sparking a lot of speculation. The question is, has the party leadership already decided on the candidate, or is this just a show of overconfidence? Only time will tell.

Ramakant Bhargava’s Poster Goes Viral The viral picture of Ramakant Bhargava’s campaign chariot suggests that the party has already finalized its candidate, and only a formal announcement is pending. Ramakant Bhargava is likely to be the BJP’s candidate for the Budhni assembly seat, although no official confirmation has been made by any party leader.