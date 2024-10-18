scriptBJP has not declared a candidate from Budhni seat, but a poster with the name of the candidate on the campaign | Latest News | Patrika News
BJP has not declared a candidate from Budhni seat, but a poster with the name of the candidate on the campaign

Budhni Assembly Seat: Even before the announcement of the candidate, a picture of the BJP’s election campaign chariot with the name of the candidate has gone viral on social media, heating up the politics not only in the assembly constituency but in the entire state.

Sehore Oct 18, 2024

Patrika Desk

Budhni Assembly Seat
In the Sehore district, of Madhya Pradesh, the Budhni assembly seat is going to have by-elections on November 13. However, the BJP has not yet announced its candidate for this seat. As a result, there is a lot of speculation in the region. Meanwhile, a picture of the BJP’s election campaign chariot with the name of the candidate has gone viral on social media, creating a stir in the politics of the entire state. Although the BJP has not confirmed the viral picture, it has created a lot of buzz.
The by-elections for the Budhni assembly seat are scheduled to take place on November 13. Not only the BJP, but the Congress has also not announced its candidate for this seat yet. In such a situation, a picture of the BJP’s campaign chariot with the name of the candidate has gone viral on social media. On Thursday evening, a photo of Ramakant Bhargava’s campaign chariot went viral, sparking a lot of speculation. The question is, has the party leadership already decided on the candidate, or is this just a show of overconfidence? Only time will tell.

Ramakant Bhargava’s Poster Goes Viral

The viral picture of Ramakant Bhargava’s campaign chariot suggests that the party has already finalized its candidate, and only a formal announcement is pending. Ramakant Bhargava is likely to be the BJP’s candidate for the Budhni assembly seat, although no official confirmation has been made by any party leader.

