16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Jodhpur

New Rail Line to be Built in Rajasthan, Survey Approved

New Rail Line In Rajasthan: Another new rail line will be built in Rajasthan. Its survey has been approved. Financial sanction of ₹33 lakh has been given for the survey.

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

New rail line in rajasthan

Photo Source: AI

Balotra Pachpadra Railway Line: Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has given the green light to the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a proposed 11-kilometre new railway line between Balotra and Pachpadra, marking a significant step towards further strengthening the railway network in Rajasthan. An amount of ₹33 lakh has been financially approved for the FLS of this new railway line. This development also paves the way for connecting the Pachpadra refinery to the country's mainstream via the railway network.

Economic Activities to Gain Momentum

This project will not only accelerate industrial and economic activities in western Rajasthan but will also create new employment opportunities. The construction of the railway line will facilitate easier movement to the Pachpadra refinery via rail, thereby easing the transportation of raw materials and finished products. Additionally, it will open up vast possibilities in the fields of trade, agriculture, local industries, and employment.

Refinery to be Connected to the National Mainstream

The proposed railway line will establish a direct rail link for Pachpadra with Balotra, Barmer, and surrounding areas. Furthermore, this railway route will provide smooth connectivity towards Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Jaipur. This new railway line will play a decisive role in connecting the region to the national railway network.

DPR to be Prepared After Survey

Following the completion of the Final Location Survey for the proposed 11-kilometre new railway line between Balotra and Pachpadra, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared based on the project's financial and technical feasibility. Subsequently, the project will be sent for approval to the Railway Board.

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 02:24 pm

Jodhpur

