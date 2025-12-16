New Rail Line to be Built in Rajasthan, Survey Approved

Balotra Pachpadra Railway Line: Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has given the green light to the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a proposed 11-kilometre new railway line between Balotra and Pachpadra, marking a significant step towards further strengthening the railway network in Rajasthan. An amount of ₹33 lakh has been financially approved for the FLS of this new railway line. This development also paves the way for connecting the Pachpadra refinery to the country's mainstream via the railway network.