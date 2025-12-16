New Rail Line to be Built in Rajasthan, Survey Approved

Photo Source: AI
Balotra Pachpadra Railway Line: Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has given the green light to the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a proposed 11-kilometre new railway line between Balotra and Pachpadra, marking a significant step towards further strengthening the railway network in Rajasthan. An amount of ₹33 lakh has been financially approved for the FLS of this new railway line. This development also paves the way for connecting the Pachpadra refinery to the country's mainstream via the railway network.
This project will not only accelerate industrial and economic activities in western Rajasthan but will also create new employment opportunities. The construction of the railway line will facilitate easier movement to the Pachpadra refinery via rail, thereby easing the transportation of raw materials and finished products. Additionally, it will open up vast possibilities in the fields of trade, agriculture, local industries, and employment.
The proposed railway line will establish a direct rail link for Pachpadra with Balotra, Barmer, and surrounding areas. Furthermore, this railway route will provide smooth connectivity towards Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Jaipur. This new railway line will play a decisive role in connecting the region to the national railway network.
Following the completion of the Final Location Survey for the proposed 11-kilometre new railway line between Balotra and Pachpadra, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared based on the project's financial and technical feasibility. Subsequently, the project will be sent for approval to the Railway Board.
