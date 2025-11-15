Jodhpur Road Accident: Roadways Bus Crushes Couple, Wife Dies, National Highway Blocked

It is noteworthy that on Saturday itself, a tragic road accident occurred near the Khariya Mithapur bypass in Bilada, in which three youths died on the spot. Eight other people were seriously injured in this accident. The police said that near Khariya Mithapur, the driver lost control of the car after an animal came in front, and the car overturned. The uncontrolled car flipped four to five times. Three youths died in this accident.