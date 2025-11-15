Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jodhpur

Jodhpur Road Accident: Roadways Bus Crushes Couple, Wife Dies, National Highway Blocked

Jodhpur Road accident: In the Dhawa area of Jodhpur district on Saturday, a roadways bus ran over a husband and wife standing on the roadside, resulting in the woman's death on the spot.

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Jodhpur Accident

Villagers stage a protest after the accident. Photo: Patrika

Jodhpur Road Accident: A road accident occurred in the Dhawa area of Jodhpur district on Saturday. A roadways bus coming from the direction of Barmer ran over a husband and wife standing on the roadside. The woman died on the spot in the accident, while the husband was critically injured and referred to Jodhpur after first aid. The injured has been identified as Ghumanaram Meghwal.

Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway Blocked

After the accident, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot and, expressing their anger, blocked the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway at Dhawa-Sinli Phatak. The villagers demanded that NHAI officials be called to the spot and insisted on improving the safety arrangements on the road. The villagers staged a protest by burning tyres on the road. Upon receiving information, the Jhanwar police station reached the spot and attempted to control the situation.

Car Accident Happened Earlier

It is noteworthy that on Saturday itself, a tragic road accident occurred near the Khariya Mithapur bypass in Bilada, in which three youths died on the spot. Eight other people were seriously injured in this accident. The police said that near Khariya Mithapur, the driver lost control of the car after an animal came in front, and the car overturned. The uncontrolled car flipped four to five times. Three youths died in this accident.

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 03:55 pm

Jodhpur Road Accident: Roadways Bus Crushes Couple, Wife Dies, National Highway Blocked

