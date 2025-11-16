Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jodhpur Road Accident: Six Devotees Returning from Ramdevra Darshan Die Tragic Deaths, Tempo Wrecked

Six people died tragically in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday. Meanwhile, 13 people remain in critical condition.

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

Road accident

Rajasthan Road Accident (Representation Image: Patrika)

Jodhpur Road Accident: Six people died tragically in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday, while 13 others are in critical condition. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Mathura Das Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur. The accident occurred around 5:30 AM on Sunday near Khari Beri village on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer National Highway-125.

According to the police, the accident happened when people from Sabarkantha in Gujarat were returning after visiting Ramdevra. Near Khari Beri village on National Highway-125, a tempo, overloaded with passengers, collided head-on with a truck. Three people died on the spot in the accident.

Sixteen injured individuals were referred to Jodhpur. Among them, three people died during treatment. The rest of the injured are receiving treatment at the hospital, with many in critical condition.



Tempo Wrecked

The accident was so severe that the tempo was completely mangled. The front of the tempo was badly crushed by the impact of the truck. After the accident, the truck also overturned on the highway, and sacks of goods carried in the truck spilled onto the road.



Screams and Chaos After the Accident

There were 20 people travelling in the tempo at the time of the accident. Three of them died on the spot, while 16 people were severely injured. This led to screams and chaos at the scene. Passersby struggled to rescue those trapped in the tempo. Subsequently, the police, who arrived at the scene, transported the injured to Jodhpur with the help of ambulances.



One Youth in the Tempo Unharmed

Remarkably, despite the severity of the accident, one person escaped without a scratch. Mahendra, who was in the tempo, stated that he was sitting in the front seat when the horrific accident occurred. He was thrown clear after the impact, saving his life.

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

