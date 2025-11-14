Doctor Arrested in Jodhpur for Accepting Rs 3.70 Lakh Bribe

Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Govind Gupta, stated that the Jodhpur city unit of the ACB received a complaint alleging that Dr Budhraj Bishnoi, Medical Officer at the Government Trauma Centre, Bilada, District Jodhpur, was demanding ₹3 lakh for the appointment of the complainant's brother to the post of Pharmacist, and ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for the appointment of a friend as a Safai Karmachari (sanitation worker), purportedly for CMHO Jodhpur Rural, Dr. Mohandan Detha.