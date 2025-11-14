Doctor Arrested in Jodhpur for Accepting Rs 3.70 Lakh Bribe

ACB Trap: Acting on instructions from the ACB headquarters, the ACB outpost of Jodhpur city today took action and arrested Dr Budhraj Bishnoi, Medical Officer at the Government Trauma Centre, Bilada, District Jodhpur, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹3,70,000.
Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Govind Gupta, stated that the Jodhpur city unit of the ACB received a complaint alleging that Dr Budhraj Bishnoi, Medical Officer at the Government Trauma Centre, Bilada, District Jodhpur, was demanding ₹3 lakh for the appointment of the complainant's brother to the post of Pharmacist, and ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for the appointment of a friend as a Safai Karmachari (sanitation worker), purportedly for CMHO Jodhpur Rural, Dr. Mohandan Detha.
Under the supervision of Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, Deputy Inspector General of Police, ACB Jodhpur, and led by Chakravarti Singh Rathore, Additional Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jodhpur city, a trap was laid with the team. Dr. Budhraj Bishnoi, Medical Officer at the Government Trauma Centre, Bilada, District Jodhpur, was apprehended red-handed accepting a bribe amount of ₹3,70,000.
Interrogation and proceedings with the accused are ongoing under the supervision of Smita Srivastava, Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau. The ACB will register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and investigate the matter, with further scrutiny into the roles of other potential suspects underway.
