Jodhpur

Railway Alert: Marudhar Express to run on altered timings for 11 more days, new update on Ranikhet Express

Marudhar Express to run on altered timings for 11 more days. Meanwhile, a new update has come for Ranikhet Express. Know more.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Train (Image: Freepik)

Railway Alert: The Marudhar Express will continue to operate on a revised schedule for the next 11 days due to ongoing redevelopment work at Jaipur Railway Station. Vikas Kheda, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jodhpur Division, stated that a traffic block has been taken in the Jaipur station yard of North Western Railway for the construction of the concourse (Phase-2).

Due to the block, train number 14854/14864/14866 Jodhpur-Varanasi City Marudhar Express is already being dispatched approximately 3 hours later than its scheduled departure time of 8:25 AM since November 9. This change for the train will be effective until December 13.

Ranikhet Express Route Change

The route of the Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express has also been temporarily altered due to the block. Train number 15013 Jaisalmer-Kathgodam Ranikhet Express will run on a revised route via Phulera-Ringas-Rewari from December 6 to December 9. During this period, the train will have stoppages at Ringas, Nim Ka Thana, Narnaul, and Ateli stations.

Several Trains Passing Through Jodhpur to Have Changed Routes

Due to doubling and electronic interlocking work on the Rajpura-Bhatinda rail section of Northern Railway, the operation of some North Western Railway trains will be diverted in the upcoming period. Jodhpur DRM Anurag Tripathi informed that train number 19272 Haridwar-Bhavnagar Terminus Bi-weekly Express will be run via Ambala-Panipat-Rohtak-Dhob Bhali-Meham-Hansi and Hisar from December 3 to February 4 (19 trips) every Wednesday and Saturday. During this period, the train will stop at Rajpura, Patiala, Dhuri, Sunam Udham Singh Wala, and Jakhal stations.

Stoppages at These Stations During Route Diversion

Train number 19271 Bhavnagar-Haridwar Bi-weekly Express will run via Hisar-Hansi-Meham-Dhob Bhali-Rohtak-Panipat and Ambala from December 4 to February 2 (18 trips) every Monday and Thursday. During the route diversion, the train will have stoppages at Jakhal, Sunam Udham Singh Wala, Dhuri, Patiala, and Rajpura stations.

Update on Train Numbers 19027 and 19028

Additionally, train number 19027 Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi Vivek Express Weekly will be run via Hisar-Hansi-Dhob Bhali-Rohtak-Panipat and Ambala from December 6 to January 31 (9 trips). On the diverted route, the train will stop at Barwala and Dhuri stations. In the return journey, train number 19028 Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus Vivek Express Weekly will be run via Ambala-Panipat-Rohtak-Dhob Bhali-Meham-Hansi and Hisar from December 8 to February 2 (9 trips).

Jodhpur

Jodhpur

