Railway Alert: Marudhar Express to run on altered timings for 11 more days, new update on Ranikhet Express

Due to doubling and electronic interlocking work on the Rajpura-Bhatinda rail section of Northern Railway, the operation of some North Western Railway trains will be diverted in the upcoming period. Jodhpur DRM Anurag Tripathi informed that train number 19272 Haridwar-Bhavnagar Terminus Bi-weekly Express will be run via Ambala-Panipat-Rohtak-Dhob Bhali-Meham-Hansi and Hisar from December 3 to February 4 (19 trips) every Wednesday and Saturday. During this period, the train will stop at Rajpura, Patiala, Dhuri, Sunam Udham Singh Wala, and Jakhal stations.