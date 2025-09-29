MP: Road widening here to ease traffic management

To ensure the smooth functioning of the city's traffic system, the Nagar Palika had installed traffic signals at Kachahari Chowk, Nagar Palika Chowk, Chhindwara Chowk, Circuit House Chowk, and Bahubali Chowk in 2013-14 at a cost of lakhs of rupees. However, the signals stopped working within a few days. Subsequently, the authorities made no effort to repair them. Notably, the poles for some of the installed traffic signals have also disappeared. The signal poles near the Police Control Room, Circuit House, and Bahubali Chowk are missing.