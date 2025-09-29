MP: Road widening here to ease traffic management

Seoni road widening causes traffic signal jams, solution in place (Photo: Freepik)
Road Widening: The road widening work in Seoni city is expected to commence in three to four months. The revised budget has been approved by the government, and the tender process will begin soon, after which the main roads within the city will be transformed. Traffic signals will also be improved.
The road's width from Nagar Palika Chowk to Chhindwara Chowk is insufficient, and continuous encroachment has severely impacted the traffic system. Furthermore, the traffic signals installed at various intersections have been non-functional for years. Consequently, people navigate through intersections arbitrarily, often leading to traffic jams. This also results in accidents and frequent altercations. The situation deteriorates further in the evenings.
Traffic signals, installed at intersections at a cost of lakhs of rupees, have been gathering dust for years. Even the traffic signal at the busy Nagar Palika Chowk is defunct. Similar is the condition of traffic signals at Chhindwara Chowk, Kachahari Chowk, and other locations. In a meeting of the Road Safety Committee in October 2020, an order was issued to make the city's traffic signals operational within seven days, but the work remains incomplete.
To ensure the smooth functioning of the city's traffic system, the Nagar Palika had installed traffic signals at Kachahari Chowk, Nagar Palika Chowk, Chhindwara Chowk, Circuit House Chowk, and Bahubali Chowk in 2013-14 at a cost of lakhs of rupees. However, the signals stopped working within a few days. Subsequently, the authorities made no effort to repair them. Notably, the poles for some of the installed traffic signals have also disappeared. The signal poles near the Police Control Room, Circuit House, and Bahubali Chowk are missing.
MPRDC is undertaking the four-laning work from Nagjhar to Seeladehi within the city. The department had sent a revised proposal to the government for road widening, which has now been approved. The tender process has also commenced. Signal improvement work or the installation of new signals will take place only after the road widening is completed.
In 2022, the Nagar Palika Parishad had proposed to repair the non-functional traffic signals, with a budget of ₹22,56,000 approved for the repairs. Meanwhile, MPRDC had written to the Nagar Palika requesting that signal repair work be undertaken only after the completion of the road widening project. Since then, the matter has been on hold.
