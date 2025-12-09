Trainee Aircraft Crashes into Electricity Pole After Engine Failure, Plunging Villages into Darkness

On Monday evening, around 6:30 PM, the aircraft, while on a flight exercise, was about two kilometres away from the airstrip near Amgaon when a technical fault occurred in the engine. Consequently, the pilot (trainer) Ajit informed the control room and stated his intention to make an emergency landing in a field. During this time, the aircraft collided with the 33 KV high-voltage power line. The loud explosion caused panic in the area.