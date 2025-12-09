9 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Seoni

Trainee Aircraft Crashes into Electricity Pole After Engine Failure, Plunging Villages into Darkness

Trainee Aircraft Crash: A trainee aircraft belonging to an aircraft company named Red Bird Aviation lost control and crashed into an electricity pole after its engine failed, causing a power outage in several villages.

2 min read
Google source verification

Seoni

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 09, 2025

Trainee Aircraft Crash

Trainee plane crashes (Photo Source: Patrika Input)

Trainee Aircraft Crash: A major aircraft accident was narrowly averted in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni. A trainee aircraft belonging to an aviation company named Red Bird Aviation suddenly crashed after losing control during the final phase of its flight.

It is being reported that the aircraft got entangled with a 33 KV high-voltage line and collided with an electricity pole.

The collision caused a loud explosion, plunging several villages into darkness.

The aircraft, however, crashed in a field. Hearing the noise, villagers also rushed to the spot. They immediately rescued both pilots from the aircraft's cockpit. Despite the terrifying nature of the accident, fortunately, there were no fatalities. Both pilots are injured, but their condition is out of danger.

It is being reported that the trainee aircraft crashed near Amgaon in the Lakhanwada police station area shortly after taking off from the airstrip located in Suktara village on Monday evening.

Information has emerged that the aircraft's engine suddenly failed during take-off. The pilot made an emergency landing in a field near Amgaon. However, during this manoeuvre, a part of the aircraft got entangled with the power lines, causing it to lose control and collide with an electricity pole.

Both Pilots Admitted to Private Hospital

In the accident, pilot Ajit and trainee Ashok Chawa sustained injuries to their head and nose. Both have been admitted to a private hospital in Barapatthar, where their condition is reported to be out of danger.

Pilot Training is Provided Here

According to information, Red Bird Aviation company has leased an airstrip in Suktara village, located on Nagpur Road. Pilot training is provided here to students from various parts of the country.

On Monday evening, around 6:30 PM, the aircraft, while on a flight exercise, was about two kilometres away from the airstrip near Amgaon when a technical fault occurred in the engine. Consequently, the pilot (trainer) Ajit informed the control room and stated his intention to make an emergency landing in a field. During this time, the aircraft collided with the 33 KV high-voltage power line. The loud explosion caused panic in the area.

Accident Had Occurred Before

Local villagers claim that safety standards at the airstrip have been neglected for a long time. Previously, training aircraft have overturned twice while taxiing on the runway, but neither the company took corrective measures nor did the administration take any strict action.

In this regard, Amgaon Sarpanch Ramlai Uike stated that the accident occurred in the evening between Amgaon and Putlai. The aircraft collided with the 33 KV line and crashed some distance away. Following this, the power supply to the entire area was cut off.

Several Villages Remained Without Power Till Late Night

The collision of the aircraft with the power lines disrupted the electricity supply in the region. Electricity department employees worked on repairs until late at night. During this period, several villages remained without power.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

09 Dec 2025 08:31 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Seoni / Trainee Aircraft Crashes into Electricity Pole After Engine Failure, Plunging Villages into Darkness

Big News

View All

Seoni

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MP: Road widening here to ease traffic management

seoni road widening traffic signal jam solution mp news
Seoni
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.