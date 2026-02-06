UP: One lakh reward criminal Rihaan killed in 30-minute encounter, faced 90 cases

The police asked the miscreants to surrender, but instead of surrendering, the miscreants opened fire on the police. During the miscreants' gunfire, Constable Sumit Baisla, posted at the Shamli Kotwali, was seriously injured after being shot. Subsequently, the police retaliated. The encounter between the police and the miscreants lasted for about 30 to 35 minutes. During this time, the police fired back with full caution. During the encounter, one miscreant, Rihaan, was shot and fell on the spot. Meanwhile, his accomplice managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.