6 February 2026,

Friday

Shamli

UP: One lakh reward criminal Rihaan killed in 30-minute encounter, faced 90 cases

In Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, police have shot dead a notorious criminal, Rihaan, who carried a reward of ₹1 lakh, during an encounter.

2 min read

Shamli

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 06, 2026

एक लाख का इनामी बदमाश रिहान ढेर

UP: One lakh reward criminal Rihaan shot dead Source: X

Rihaan killed in encounter: Police have achieved a major success in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. The police have gunned down a robber carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh in an encounter. This encounter took place near the Yamuna canal on the road from Jhinjhana to Kaserva. Police received information that two miscreants were present in the area. Following this, the police cordoned off the area and by around 12:30 AM, both miscreants were surrounded.

Firing instead of Surrender

The police asked the miscreants to surrender, but instead of surrendering, the miscreants opened fire on the police. During the miscreants' gunfire, Constable Sumit Baisla, posted at the Shamli Kotwali, was seriously injured after being shot. Subsequently, the police retaliated. The encounter between the police and the miscreants lasted for about 30 to 35 minutes. During this time, the police fired back with full caution. During the encounter, one miscreant, Rihaan, was shot and fell on the spot. Meanwhile, his accomplice managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

Declared Dead at Hospital

After being shot, the police immediately took Rehan to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police also recovered weapons from the spot. A Made in Italy pistol and a country-made pistol were found with Rihaan. The slain miscreant, Rehan, was a resident of Zakir Nagar, New Okhla, Delhi. He had approximately 90 criminal cases registered against him. Rehan had been absconding from the police for a long time and a reward of ₹1 lakh was declared on him. He was involved in robbery and other serious crimes.

Search for Escaped Miscreant Continues

The police stated that a search operation is underway in the area to find the escaped miscreant. The injured constable, Sumit Baisla, is undergoing treatment and his condition is now reported to be stable. Police officials have said that strict action will continue against such criminals to maintain law and order.

Updated on:

06 Feb 2026 11:48 am

Published on:

06 Feb 2026 11:46 am

