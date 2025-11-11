22-Year-Old Businessman Mutilated in Delhi Blast; Relative Injured, Family Devastated

Nauman's relative, 21-year-old Aman, was with him at the time of the incident and was also injured in the blast. The explosion, which occurred around 6:52 PM on Monday, claimed the lives of nine people and injured 20 others. The blast took place at Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. It is reported that the explosion occurred in a vehicle with Haryana registration plates. Following the blast, the car caught fire intensely, and two other cars parked nearby were reduced to ashes. The incident caused panic in the area. The explosion was so powerful that 5-6 vehicles were mangled. The images emerging after the blast are disturbing.