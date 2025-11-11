22-Year-Old Businessman Mutilated in Delhi Blast; Relative Injured, Family Devastated

22-Year-Old Businessman Torn Apart in Delhi Blast. Photo Source: Patrika News
Blast Near Red Fort in Delhi Case Update: The nation's capital, Delhi, was rocked by an explosion on Monday. Nine people tragically lost their lives in the blast, while several others were injured. A 22-year-old man from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh was among those killed in the blast near the Red Fort.
The deceased has been identified as Nauman, a resident of Jhinjhana in Shamli. He had come to Delhi to purchase cosmetics for his business. The news of Nauman's death has devastated his family. On Tuesday morning, his family reached the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.
Nauman's relative, 21-year-old Aman, was with him at the time of the incident and was also injured in the blast. The explosion, which occurred around 6:52 PM on Monday, claimed the lives of nine people and injured 20 others. The blast took place at Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. It is reported that the explosion occurred in a vehicle with Haryana registration plates. Following the blast, the car caught fire intensely, and two other cars parked nearby were reduced to ashes. The incident caused panic in the area. The explosion was so powerful that 5-6 vehicles were mangled. The images emerging after the blast are disturbing.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and is treating the explosion as a suspected terrorist attack. According to investigators, forensic evidence and intelligence inputs suggest a potential terror link. This incident occurred on the same day that authorities in Faridabad, Haryana, recovered 2,900 kilograms of explosives just 50 kilometres away from Delhi.
