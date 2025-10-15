Explosion Rocks Sultanpur: Fireworks Factory Blast Injures 12, Damages Homes

Around a dozen people have been injured in the severe blast. Among them are Nazeer, 65, his wife Jamatul Nisha, 62, sons Noor Mohammad, 25, Suhail, 17, daughters Sada, 12, Khushi, 15, Sahana, 20, and neighbours Abdul Hamid's family members Faizan, 8, and Kaif, 22, among others. The intensity of the blast was so tremendous that Abdul Hamid's house was also severely damaged. Locals reported that Nazeer used to make fireworks (like firecrackers) for weddings in the past, but his license was revoked a few years ago. Despite this, it is suspected that firework materials were kept in his house. Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot, cleared the debris, sealed the area, and began an investigation. The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed, but it is preliminarily believed to be related to an explosion involving gunpowder or firework materials.