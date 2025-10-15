Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Sultanpur

Explosion Rocks Sultanpur: Fireworks Factory Blast Injures 12, Damages Homes

A loud explosion in the heart of Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh has caused panic. Nazeer's house was destroyed by firecracker material in Miyan Ganj market. The sound of the explosion echoed for kilometres, causing chaos in the area. 12 people have been seriously injured in this accident.

2 min read

Sultanpur

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Oct 15, 2025

Sultanpur

Representative image generated by AI.

A powerful explosion in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just a few steps away from the Kotwali police station area in Sultanpur district, plunged the entire locality into panic. The blast, which occurred around 5 AM at the house of Nazeer, a resident of Bagiyagaon intersection in Miyaganj market, caused the walls of surrounding houses to shake. The sound of successive explosions was so loud that it was heard for several kilometres. More than 12 people, including half a dozen members of a single family, were seriously injured in the incident.

The explosion in Sultanpur district on Wednesday morning was so intense that people in the neighbourhood were woken up. In no time, a crowd gathered. According to eyewitnesses, the roof of Nazeer's house was blown off immediately after the explosion. Small explosions continued to occur from inside. People rushed out of their homes onto the streets. The scene at the spot was as if a bomb had exploded. Locals informed the police and ambulance services. All the injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Jaisinghpur by the ambulances that arrived at the scene, where they are undergoing treatment.

These family members were injured

Around a dozen people have been injured in the severe blast. Among them are Nazeer, 65, his wife Jamatul Nisha, 62, sons Noor Mohammad, 25, Suhail, 17, daughters Sada, 12, Khushi, 15, Sahana, 20, and neighbours Abdul Hamid's family members Faizan, 8, and Kaif, 22, among others. The intensity of the blast was so tremendous that Abdul Hamid's house was also severely damaged. Locals reported that Nazeer used to make fireworks (like firecrackers) for weddings in the past, but his license was revoked a few years ago. Despite this, it is suspected that firework materials were kept in his house. Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot, cleared the debris, sealed the area, and began an investigation. The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed, but it is preliminarily believed to be related to an explosion involving gunpowder or firework materials.

Villagers stated that the explosion was so powerful that the ground itself shook, feeling like an earthquake. Then, one after another, several explosions occurred, causing the entire area to be gripped by fear. We all, children and elders, ran out of our homes and saw smoke emanating from one house.

Sultanpur

Uttar Pradesh

