Man Kills Married Girlfriend with an Axe, Doesn’t Spare 6-Year-Old Son

Lover Kills Girlfriend with Axe The lover asked the woman why she wasn’t taking his calls, to which she replied that she didn’t want to talk to him. This led to a fight between the two, and the lover attacked the woman’s neck with an axe. The child woke up to his mother’s screams, but the accused showed no mercy even to the 6-year-old. He cut off the child’s hands with the same axe. After committing the crime, he sat in front of the dead body. The police were informed, and they arrested the accused.

Started Two Years Ago This entire incident took place in Gajendrapur, under the Karoudikala police station in Sultanpur. Rajendra Prasad, a resident of Gajendrapur, worked in Gujarat. His wife took care of their three children at home. Two years ago, the woman started an affair with a man named Binde, who lived in the village. As the news spread, the villagers informed the woman’s husband. This led to a lot of conflict between the woman and her husband. The woman stopped talking to the accused, but he didn’t leave her alone.