scriptMan Kills Married Girlfriend with an Axe, Doesn’t Spare 6-Year-Old Son | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Man Kills Married Girlfriend with an Axe, Doesn’t Spare 6-Year-Old Son

Sultanpur News: A case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, where a lover killed a married woman because she stopped taking his calls. The accused also cut off the hands of the woman’s 6-year-old son.

SultanpurOct 28, 2024 / 03:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Sultanpur News: In Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a lover killed his married girlfriend with an axe. The woman had stopped taking his calls for some time. This made him so angry that he killed her. At 2 am, the lover reached the woman’s house with an axe and started shouting loudly.

Lover Kills Girlfriend with Axe

The lover asked the woman why she wasn’t taking his calls, to which she replied that she didn’t want to talk to him. This led to a fight between the two, and the lover attacked the woman’s neck with an axe. The child woke up to his mother’s screams, but the accused showed no mercy even to the 6-year-old. He cut off the child’s hands with the same axe. After committing the crime, he sat in front of the dead body. The police were informed, and they arrested the accused.

Started Two Years Ago

This entire incident took place in Gajendrapur, under the Karoudikala police station in Sultanpur. Rajendra Prasad, a resident of Gajendrapur, worked in Gujarat. His wife took care of their three children at home. Two years ago, the woman started an affair with a man named Binde, who lived in the village. As the news spread, the villagers informed the woman’s husband. This led to a lot of conflict between the woman and her husband. The woman stopped talking to the accused, but he didn’t leave her alone.

Police Arrest Accused

The enraged lover reached the woman’s house with an axe on Sunday at midnight. The fight between the two started at the doorstep. The accused then killed the woman. The police were informed, and they arrested the accused. Currently, the police are interrogating the accused.

News / UP News / Man Kills Married Girlfriend with an Axe, Doesn’t Spare 6-Year-Old Son

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Connaught Place to Shine Before Diwali, 3,000 Workers Deployed for Clean-up Drive

National News

Connaught Place to Shine Before Diwali, 3,000 Workers Deployed for Clean-up Drive

2 hours ago

Weather Update: Intense cold to start from this day

UP News

Weather Update: Intense cold to start from this day

2 hours ago

Afghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka A

Cricket News

Afghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka A

1 hour ago

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

National News

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

22 hours ago

Latest UP News

Man Kills Married Girlfriend with an Axe, Doesn’t Spare 6-Year-Old Son

UP News

Man Kills Married Girlfriend with an Axe, Doesn’t Spare 6-Year-Old Son

in 4 hours

Weather Update: Intense cold to start from this day

UP News

Weather Update: Intense cold to start from this day

2 hours ago

Diwali Special Buses: Relief for passengers, special bus service to start in every city from today

UP News

Diwali Special Buses: Relief for passengers, special bus service to start in every city from today

2 days ago

Soldier’s son shoots himself; father posted in Kashmir

UP News

Soldier’s son shoots himself; father posted in Kashmir

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.