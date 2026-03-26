23 Dead as Bus Plunges into Padma River in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bus accident: A tragic accident occurred in Bangladesh on Wednesday evening, resulting in the deaths of 23 people and injuries to many others when a bus fell into the Padma River.
The bus was carrying approximately 50 passengers. The accident happened near Daulatdia Ferry Terminal Number 3 as the bus was attempting to board the ferry, and the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tariq Rahman was briefed on the rescue operation and ordered an investigation into the accident.
Police Inspector Russell Mollah stated that 23 bodies have been recovered so far. He added that some people might still be missing, and some have survived. The relief and rescue operations were temporarily halted due to the nighttime conditions but resumed with the cooperation of various forces, including the fire service, navy, police, and other groups.
According to the Dhaka Tribune, the rescue ship 'Hamza' successfully retrieved the submerged bus from the river after six hours of effort. Parts of the vehicle began to surface around 11:15 PM, and by 11:30 PM, the entire bus was pulled out using a crane. One survivor recounted managing to swim to the shore, only to witness his wife and child disappear into the water. Abdul Azizul, who boarded the bus from Kalukhali sub-district in Rajbari, also stated that he swam to safety, but his wife and child are still missing.
The police and rescue teams are in constant contact with the affected families and have assured that all possible efforts are being made to locate the missing individuals. Local administration and disaster management agencies in Bangladesh are also actively involved in the relief efforts. The accident has caused deep sorrow among the local population.
This tragic incident has also raised serious questions about the safety of public transportation and ferry services. Following the incident, local authorities have issued directives to strictly enforce regulations for ferry operations and traffic safety.
This accident has heightened concerns regarding the safety measures of ferry and bus services used for river crossings in Bangladesh. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing to ensure the safe recovery of as many people as possible and to locate the missing individuals.
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