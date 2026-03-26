26 March 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

23 Dead as Bus Plunges into Padma River in Bangladesh

Bus accident in Bangladesh: 23 people killed, many injured in bus accident in Padma River, Bangladesh. The accident occurred due to a bus failure at the ferry terminal.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 26, 2026

Bangladesh bus accident

Bangladesh bus accident: A tragic accident occurred in Bangladesh on Wednesday evening, resulting in the deaths of 23 people and injuries to many others when a bus fell into the Padma River.

The bus was carrying approximately 50 passengers. The accident happened near Daulatdia Ferry Terminal Number 3 as the bus was attempting to board the ferry, and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tariq Rahman was briefed on the rescue operation and ordered an investigation into the accident.

Police Inspector Russell Mollah stated that 23 bodies have been recovered so far. He added that some people might still be missing, and some have survived. The relief and rescue operations were temporarily halted due to the nighttime conditions but resumed with the cooperation of various forces, including the fire service, navy, police, and other groups.

Submerged Bus Retrieved from River After Six Hours

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the rescue ship 'Hamza' successfully retrieved the submerged bus from the river after six hours of effort. Parts of the vehicle began to surface around 11:15 PM, and by 11:30 PM, the entire bus was pulled out using a crane. One survivor recounted managing to swim to the shore, only to witness his wife and child disappear into the water. Abdul Azizul, who boarded the bus from Kalukhali sub-district in Rajbari, also stated that he swam to safety, but his wife and child are still missing.

Search for Missing Persons Continues

The police and rescue teams are in constant contact with the affected families and have assured that all possible efforts are being made to locate the missing individuals. Local administration and disaster management agencies in Bangladesh are also actively involved in the relief efforts. The accident has caused deep sorrow among the local population.

This tragic incident has also raised serious questions about the safety of public transportation and ferry services. Following the incident, local authorities have issued directives to strictly enforce regulations for ferry operations and traffic safety.

This accident has heightened concerns regarding the safety measures of ferry and bus services used for river crossings in Bangladesh. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing to ensure the safe recovery of as many people as possible and to locate the missing individuals.

Share the news:

Updated on:

26 Mar 2026 08:32 am

Published on:

26 Mar 2026 08:31 am

News / World / 23 Dead as Bus Plunges into Padma River in Bangladesh

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Iran's Foreign Minister Denies Direct Talks with US, Cites Only Mediator Communication Amid Regional Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi
World

Iran Prefers Talking to JD Vance Over Trump for Peace Talks, Report Suggests

Donald Trump
World

Iran Attacks Kuwait Airport, Fuel Tank Catches Fire

Iran attacks Kuwait airport
World

Drone Attack in Sudan Kills 17, RSF Accuses Army

Drone attack in Sudan
World

Iran Downs US-Israeli Drone, Shares Video

Iranian missile
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.