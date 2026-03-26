23 Dead as Bus Plunges into Padma River in Bangladesh

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the rescue ship 'Hamza' successfully retrieved the submerged bus from the river after six hours of effort. Parts of the vehicle began to surface around 11:15 PM, and by 11:30 PM, the entire bus was pulled out using a crane. One survivor recounted managing to swim to the shore, only to witness his wife and child disappear into the water. Abdul Azizul, who boarded the bus from Kalukhali sub-district in Rajbari, also stated that he swam to safety, but his wife and child are still missing.