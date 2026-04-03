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Iran Attacks Kuwait Oil Refinery, Area Engulfed in Fire and Smoke

Iran attacks Kuwait: Iran has attacked Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery with drones. This attack caused fires in several units of the refinery, after which emergency teams have been engaged in extinguishing the blaze.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 03, 2026

Iran attacks Kuwait

Iran Attacks Kuwait Oil Refinery (Photo: Mario Nawfal, X Post)

Tensions in the Middle East continue unabated. While the United States and Israel are continuously attacking Iran, Iran is also not ready to back down from retaliatory action. In this series, news of a drone attack by Iran on a major oil refinery in Kuwait emerged on Friday, causing a stir across the region. According to Kuwait's national oil company, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery was targeted by a drone attack in the morning. Following this attack, several operational units of the refinery caught fire. Several videos of this incident have also surfaced, which are rapidly going viral on social media.

International Oil Supply Chain Could Be Affected

According to the state news agency, the fire brigade and emergency response teams immediately reached the spot after the attack and efforts to control the fire were initiated. Officials stated that all necessary safety protocols have been implemented to control the situation. This refinery is considered one of Kuwait's largest oil processing centres, where a large amount of crude oil is processed. Such attacks can not only affect local production but also impact the international oil supply chain.

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Published on:

03 Apr 2026 12:18 pm

News / World / Iran Attacks Kuwait Oil Refinery, Area Engulfed in Fire and Smoke

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