Iran Attacks Kuwait Oil Refinery, Area Engulfed in Fire and Smoke

Tensions in the Middle East continue unabated. While the United States and Israel are continuously attacking Iran, Iran is also not ready to back down from retaliatory action. In this series, news of a drone attack by Iran on a major oil refinery in Kuwait emerged on Friday, causing a stir across the region. According to Kuwait's national oil company, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery was targeted by a drone attack in the morning. Following this attack, several operational units of the refinery caught fire. Several videos of this incident have also surfaced, which are rapidly going viral on social media.