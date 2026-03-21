Iran Missiles Target US-UK Base in Indian Ocean

Iran's tension with the US and Israel is continuously escalating, with a series of attacks ongoing between the two sides. Given the current situation, it is difficult to predict when this conflict will cease. Amidst this, Iran today launched two ballistic missiles towards Diego Garcia, a strategic military base of the US and Britain located in the Indian Ocean, from a distance of approximately 4,000 kilometres (2500 miles).
This is considered Iran's biggest attack to date on a US base located far from the Middle East. However, both missiles failed to reach their targets. According to US officials, one missile was destroyed during flight, while an interceptor missile was launched from a US warship to counter the second. It remains unclear whether the interceptor destroyed the target. This incident has raised new concerns regarding security in the region.
This attack comes at a time when Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, had recently spoken about limiting its missile capabilities. In an interview with Indian media last month, he claimed that Iran had limited its missile range to 2000 kilometres to avoid becoming a global threat. In this context, the current attack has cast doubt on his assertions.
This action by Iran has occurred at a time when Britain has granted the US permission to use military bases such as Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford. It is believed that Britain has altered its strategy in view of the increasing threats to US bases in the Middle East and the potential global energy crisis. Previously, Britain had rejected the US's request to use these bases, but has now changed its stance, considering the circumstances.
Diego Garcia is an extremely important military base located in the Indian Ocean, with a joint presence of the US and Britain. This base serves as a crucial hub for conducting air and naval operations across a vast area spanning Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Its strategic importance is immense, which is why it consistently remains at the center of global power dynamics.
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