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Iran Proposes 5-Year Nuclear Programme Pause; US Pushes for 20-Year Deal

Iran proposes a 5-year nuclear halt, but US demands a 20-year freeze. Read more about the failed first round of talks and the growing deadlock over Tehran's program.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 14, 2026

Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran after the first round of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, ended in failure. Following orders from President Donald Trump, the US Navy has begun surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, with the Iranian military mobilising in response. The primary reason for the breakdown in negotiations was the lack of consensus on the nuclear issue. New details have now emerged regarding the disagreement.

No agreement was reached on the suspension of the nuclear programme. Iran has proposed a 5-year suspension of its nuclear activities, whereas the US is demanding a 20-year freeze. Furthermore, additional restrictions are being pushed by the US, including the transfer of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles abroad and the total elimination of its capacity to develop nuclear weapons.

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Updated on:

14 Apr 2026 09:39 am

Published on:

14 Apr 2026 09:30 am

News / World / Iran Proposes 5-Year Nuclear Programme Pause; US Pushes for 20-Year Deal

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