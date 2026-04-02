Iran retaliates with missiles on Israel amid Donald Trump's stern warning

Iran fired missiles at Israel (Photo: IANS).
Iran Missile Attack on Israel: Tensions are at their peak in the Middle East. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump addressed the nation. During this, he also warned Iran. He said that America will launch a major attack on Iran in 2-3 weeks. After Trump's threat, Iran has also retaliated. Iran has fired missiles towards Israel. The Israeli army confirmed that its air defence systems are active in intercepting these attacks.
According to Israel's military agency, missiles have been fired into Israeli territory by Iran, and defence systems are working to intercept them. They further stated that this is the third time in the last three hours that Iran has launched a missile attack. Air raid sirens began to sound in northern Israel, although initial reports indicate no major damage or casualties.
In his address to the nation, US President Donald Trump said that if no agreement is reached, we will launch a major attack on every power plant in Iran and reduce it to the Stone Age.
The US President said that regime change was not our objective. We never spoke of regime change, but regime change has occurred due to the deaths of all their original leaders. They are all dead.
He said that tonight every American can look forward to the day when we are finally free from the evils of Iranian aggression and the threat of nuclear blackmail. Due to the steps we have taken, we are very close to ending this dangerous threat from Iran against America and the world, and let me tell you, the whole world is watching.
US President Trump said that World War I had lasted one year, seven months, and five days. He added that World War II had lasted three years, eight months, and twenty-five days, the Korean War had lasted three years, one month, and two days, and the Iran-Iraq War had lasted eight years, eight months, and twenty-eight days.
He further stated that they had been in that military operation, which he described as very powerful and brilliant, against one of the world’s most powerful countries for thirty-two days. He claimed that the country had been completely weakened and was then basically no longer a threat.
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