6 April 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Iran retaliates with missiles on Israel amid Donald Trump's stern warning

Iran Israel Missile Strike: According to Israel's military agency, missiles have been fired into Israeli territory from Iran, and defence systems are working to intercept them.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 02, 2026

Donald Trump Iran warning, Iran missile attack on Israel, Middle East tensions 2026, US Iran conflict escalation,

Iran fired missiles at Israel (Photo: IANS).

Iran Missile Attack on Israel: Tensions are at their peak in the Middle East. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump addressed the nation. During this, he also warned Iran. He said that America will launch a major attack on Iran in 2-3 weeks. After Trump's threat, Iran has also retaliated. Iran has fired missiles towards Israel. The Israeli army confirmed that its air defence systems are active in intercepting these attacks.

Iran Fires Missiles

According to Israel's military agency, missiles have been fired into Israeli territory by Iran, and defence systems are working to intercept them. They further stated that this is the third time in the last three hours that Iran has launched a missile attack. Air raid sirens began to sound in northern Israel, although initial reports indicate no major damage or casualties.

In his address to the nation, US President Donald Trump said that if no agreement is reached, we will launch a major attack on every power plant in Iran and reduce it to the Stone Age.

'Regime Change Is Not Our Objective'

The US President said that regime change was not our objective. We never spoke of regime change, but regime change has occurred due to the deaths of all their original leaders. They are all dead.

He said that tonight every American can look forward to the day when we are finally free from the evils of Iranian aggression and the threat of nuclear blackmail. Due to the steps we have taken, we are very close to ending this dangerous threat from Iran against America and the world, and let me tell you, the whole world is watching.

US President Trump said that World War I had lasted one year, seven months, and five days. He added that World War II had lasted three years, eight months, and twenty-five days, the Korean War had lasted three years, one month, and two days, and the Iran-Iraq War had lasted eight years, eight months, and twenty-eight days.

He further stated that they had been in that military operation, which he described as very powerful and brilliant, against one of the world’s most powerful countries for thirty-two days. He claimed that the country had been completely weakened and was then basically no longer a threat.

Share the news:

Published on:

02 Apr 2026 10:51 am

News / World / Iran retaliates with missiles on Israel amid Donald Trump's stern warning

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Iran Launches Drone, Missile Strikes on UAE, Kuwait After Trump Warning

Iran launches missiles and drones on UAE and Kuwait
World

US F-15 Jet Down: One Pilot Rescued, Search On for Second

World

Iran Attacks Kuwait Oil Refinery, Area Engulfed in Fire and Smoke

Iran attacks Kuwait
World

US–Israel–Iran War: Donald Trump Claims Regime Change in Iran, Says ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Will Continue

Donald trump on on US-Israel-Iran War
World

Strait of Hormuz: Britain to unite 35 countries to reopen the Hormuz Strait

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.