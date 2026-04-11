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Iranian Speaker Brings Stark Reminders of Minab Attack to US Talks in Islamabad

Iran once again recalled the Minab attack before talks with the US in Islamabad. The Iranian Speaker shared a picture on social media showing pictures of children killed in this attack and their bags on flight seats.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 11, 2026

Pakistan Peace Talk

Islamabad-bound Iranian Speaker (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan Peace Talk: Representatives from Iran and the United States have arrived in Pakistan for peace talks. Discussions between the two sides are scheduled to take place in Islamabad on Saturday. The future of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East hinges on these negotiations. If an agreement is not reached between these two countries today, dangerous repercussions will be observed globally. Ahead of this crucial dialogue, Iran has reignited memories of the Minab attack. The Iranian Speaker shared a picture on social media from a flight, showing bags and clothes stained with the blood of children killed in this attack, placed on the seats.

Bags Stained with Children's Blood Placed on Flight Seats

Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, shared this picture on his social media. While sharing the photo, he wrote, "My companions on this flight." The photo displays children's pictures and belongings placed on the flight seats. White roses have also been placed in front of the pictures as a tribute to the children. Ghalibaf is seen looking at the children's pictures placed in front of the seats. This photograph illustrates the gravity of the Minab attack tragedy.

Tragic Death of 165 Children in the Minab Attack

According to reports, during the war, this school in Minab was bombed in an airstrike by the US and Israel. At least 165 children were tragically killed, and over 100 people were injured in this attack. Iran has presented this incident as a significant reference point on the international stage to exert emotional and political pressure during the talks.

Iran States It is Participating in Talks Without Trust

Upon arriving in Islamabad, the Iranian Speaker clearly stated that Iran is participating in the talks with good intentions but without trust. He said, "In the upcoming negotiations, if the American side is prepared to reach a genuine agreement and acknowledge the rights of the Iranian people, they will see our readiness for an agreement as well." He also warned that if the talks are merely used for show, Iran will respond sternly. This statement reflects Iran's cautious and strategic policy.

US Also Responds Sternly

On the other hand, the American side has also agreed to the talks conditionally. An American leader stated, "If Iran is ready to negotiate in good faith, we are also ready to cooperate." However, they also warned that any form of trickery would be met with a strong response. Furthermore, the US leadership also indicated that Iran is overestimating its position, especially in the context of the ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. This entire development shows that a lack of trust between the two countries remains a significant obstacle.

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11 Apr 2026 10:54 am

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