Iranian Speaker Brings Stark Reminders of Minab Attack to US Talks in Islamabad

On the other hand, the American side has also agreed to the talks conditionally. An American leader stated, "If Iran is ready to negotiate in good faith, we are also ready to cooperate." However, they also warned that any form of trickery would be met with a strong response. Furthermore, the US leadership also indicated that Iran is overestimating its position, especially in the context of the ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. This entire development shows that a lack of trust between the two countries remains a significant obstacle.