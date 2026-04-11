Israel Attacks Lebanon Amidst US-Iran Talks, 3 Dead

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has confirmed that direct talks with Israel are likely to begin on April 14. These talks are considered a significant step towards ending the long-standing conflict between the two countries. Prior to this, a phone conversation took place between the ambassadors of both countries in the US and the US Ambassador to Lebanon. The discussion focused on the terms and conditions based on which further talks would be held in Washington. The US is playing the role of a mediator in this process, and efforts are being made to formulate a framework for a lasting ceasefire.