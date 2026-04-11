Israel Attacks Lebanon Amidst US-Iran Talks, 3 Dead

Iran–Israel War (Video Screenshot)
Israel Attacks Lebanon: Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon are continuously escalating. Today (Saturday), Israel targeted a residential building in the town of Mefdaoun in the Nabatiyeh region of southern Lebanon. Three people have been confirmed dead in this attack so far.
This attack comes at a time when preparations are underway internationally for peace talks between the United States and Iran. According to reports, a ceasefire is also likely to be discussed in these talks. However, Lebanon remains a major point of contention. Iran claims that Lebanon was included in the recent two-week ceasefire agreement, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the US have clarified that this agreement does not apply to Lebanon.
Due to the increasing impact of Israeli attacks in Lebanon, Iran had initially distanced itself from the peace talks scheduled to be held in Islamabad. However, the situation changed after Israel expressed a desire for dialogue on Friday evening, and Iran also agreed to participate. This development has brought a new turn in regional diplomacy, with all parties engaged in efforts to de-escalate tensions.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has confirmed that direct talks with Israel are likely to begin on April 14. These talks are considered a significant step towards ending the long-standing conflict between the two countries. Prior to this, a phone conversation took place between the ambassadors of both countries in the US and the US Ambassador to Lebanon. The discussion focused on the terms and conditions based on which further talks would be held in Washington. The US is playing the role of a mediator in this process, and efforts are being made to formulate a framework for a lasting ceasefire.
Lebanon is already at the centre of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel claims that Hezbollah and Lebanon were not included in the recent ceasefire agreement.
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