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Israel Prepares for All-Out War, Will Target Ambulances in Lebanon, Cites Reasons

Avichai Adraee, a spokesperson for the Israeli army, accused Hezbollah of extensively using ambulances for military purposes.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 10, 2026

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo – ANI)

Israel's anger towards Lebanon has intensified, with new declarations suggesting a full-scale confrontation is imminent. Israel has explicitly stated its intention to target ambulances in Lebanon.

Avichai Adraee, a spokesperson for the Israeli army, accused Hezbollah of extensively using ambulances for military purposes.

Action in Accordance with International Law

In an X post, Adraee stated that Israel would take action in accordance with international law against any military activity conducted by Hezbollah.

He further added that Lebanon also utilises medical facilities and ambulances for military activities, and therefore, Israel will take action against them as well. However, the Israeli army has not provided any evidence to support this claim.

Israel Targets Two Towns in Lebanon

According to Al Jazeera, Israel carried out two attacks on the towns of Al Shahabiya and Jabal al Btam in southern Lebanon. In response to the Israeli attacks, Hezbollah has issued a strong reaction.

Hezbollah has announced that its fighters are targeting Israeli settlements of Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and Misgav Am with rockets.

In a statement released on the group's Telegram channel on Friday morning, Hezbollah stated that these attacks would continue until the Israeli-American aggression against the country and its people ceases.

One Dead, One Injured in Israeli Airstrike on Lebanon

Citing a report from Lebanon's National News Agency, Al Jazeera reported that one person was killed and another injured in an Israeli airstrike on the southern city of Hanawayya.

The news agency also reported that the Israeli army destroyed residential areas in the town of Aita al-Shaab. Additionally, Israeli artillery shelled three areas in the Tyre district.

Attacks Continue Between Israel and Hezbollah

Attacks continue between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel has conducted several airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah is also firing rockets from across the border, targeting Israeli soldiers within Lebanese territory.

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Published on:

10 Apr 2026 03:19 pm

News / World / Israel Prepares for All-Out War, Will Target Ambulances in Lebanon, Cites Reasons

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