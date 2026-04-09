Israel Strikes Lebanon, Hezbollah Leader's Close Aide Killed Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Iran-Israel-War: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has once again reached a critical juncture. While a two-week ceasefire (US-Iran Ceasefire) has been announced between the United States and Iran, Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue. Israel is carrying out one attack after another on Lebanon, raising fears of the ceasefire ending before its stipulated period. Amidst this, significant news has emerged from Lebanon. According to reports, Israel has claimed to have killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, a close associate of the Hezbollah chief, in an airstrike.