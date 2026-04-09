Israel Strikes Lebanon, Hezbollah Leader's Close Aide Killed Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Israel Attacks Lebanon (Photo: Tesla Dogs X Post)
Iran-Israel-War: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has once again reached a critical juncture. While a two-week ceasefire (US-Iran Ceasefire) has been announced between the United States and Iran, Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue. Israel is carrying out one attack after another on Lebanon, raising fears of the ceasefire ending before its stipulated period. Amidst this, significant news has emerged from Lebanon. According to reports, Israel has claimed to have killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, a close associate of the Hezbollah chief, in an airstrike.
Israel stated on Thursday that it had targeted and killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem. The attack was carried out at night in Beirut, which Israel described as a necessary step for its security. Following this incident, tensions in Lebanon have further escalated. Hezbollah has termed it a direct act of provocation and warned of retaliatory attacks.
In response to the attack, Iran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israel. The organisation stated that this action was taken against the violation of the US-Iran ceasefire. On Wednesday, Israel carried out its deadliest attacks in Lebanon to date, resulting in the deaths of over 250 people. This escalating violence has created an atmosphere of fear across the region and increased the possibility of further conflict.
Amidst this entire development, the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran also appears to be in jeopardy. US President Donald Trump has warned that if the agreement is not adhered to, the US may resume military action. Iran has also spoken of a strong response. French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed to both countries to include Lebanon in the peace agreement.
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