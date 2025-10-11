Mongolian President Ukhnaa to Visit India for Bilateral Talks

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa (Photo: Patrika)
The President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, is scheduled to visit India on a state visit. His 4-day visit will take place from October 13-16. The Mongolian President is visiting India at the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives.
This will be President Ukhnaa's first visit to India as the Head of State of Mongolia. During his visit, he will meet with Indian President Murmu, and a banquet will be hosted in his honour.
During his India visit, Ukhnaa will also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions will be held between the two leaders on the bilateral relations between India and Mongolia. In addition to PM Modi, Ukhnaa is also expected to meet with Indian Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past 70 years, both countries have developed a strong and multifaceted partnership based on shared cultural and spiritual ties and democratic values. This partnership spans areas such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development cooperation, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural collaboration.
India and Mongolia are strategic partners as well as spiritual neighbours. In this context, President Ukhnaa's upcoming visit to India will provide an opportunity to review the progress in the bilateral relations between the two countries, set out a vision for strengthening the strategic partnership, and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
