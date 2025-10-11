Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Mongolian President Ukhnaa to Visit India for Bilateral Talks

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhna is set to arrive for a 4-day visit to India. His visit will take place from October 13-16.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa (Photo: Patrika)

The President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, is scheduled to visit India on a state visit. His 4-day visit will take place from October 13-16. The Mongolian President is visiting India at the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives.

First India Visit as Head of State

This will be President Ukhnaa's first visit to India as the Head of State of Mongolia. During his visit, he will meet with Indian President Murmu, and a banquet will be hosted in his honour.

Meeting with PM Modi Also Scheduled

During his India visit, Ukhnaa will also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions will be held between the two leaders on the bilateral relations between India and Mongolia. In addition to PM Modi, Ukhnaa is also expected to meet with Indian Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Diplomatic Relations Between the Two Countries Since 1955

Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past 70 years, both countries have developed a strong and multifaceted partnership based on shared cultural and spiritual ties and democratic values. This partnership spans areas such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development cooperation, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural collaboration.

Partnership Between the Two Countries to be Strengthened

India and Mongolia are strategic partners as well as spiritual neighbours. In this context, President Ukhnaa's upcoming visit to India will provide an opportunity to review the progress in the bilateral relations between the two countries, set out a vision for strengthening the strategic partnership, and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 02:18 pm

English News / World / Mongolian President Ukhnaa to Visit India for Bilateral Talks

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Macron Reappoints Lecornu as France's PM Days After His Resignation

Emmanuel Macron and Sebastien Lecornu
World

Taiwan to Build 'T-Dome' Air Defence System to Counter China

Lai Ching-te
World

New Research Reveals Higher Risk of Sudden Death in Epileptic Patients Living Alone

Epilepsy patient
World

Trump Threatens to Impose additional 100% Tariffs on China

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
World

Pakistani Army Eliminates 30 Terrorists in Retaliation for October 7 Attack

Pakistan soldiers
Pakistan
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.