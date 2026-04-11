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Trump Takes Major Step Amidst Talks in Islamabad, Warship May Soon Reach Middle East

US President Donald Trump has made a big decision. Trump has dispatched the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier to the Middle East. Read the full story...

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 11, 2026

Trump statement on Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AI)

On one hand, US Vice President JD Vance will be in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, to discuss ceasefire issues with Iranian negotiators. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has made a significant decision. Alongside diplomatic efforts, America is strengthening its military presence in Central Asia.

America is Increasing its Naval Fleet in the Middle East

US President Donald Trump has dispatched the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier to the Middle East. This aircraft carrier is rapidly crossing the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to enter Central Asia soon. In addition, the 'USS Boxer' and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit from the Pacific Ocean are also heading towards the Gulf countries. They are expected to reach their destination in about a week.

Heavy US Deployment in the Middle East

America's Central Command (CENTCOM) is located in Qatar, a Middle Eastern country. Approximately 40,000 American soldiers are stationed in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and other countries. However, in recent times, America has increased its troop numbers here. The number of soldiers has now surpassed 50,000. Additionally, 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors are also stationed in the region.

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Updated on:

11 Apr 2026 12:06 pm

Published on:

11 Apr 2026 12:05 pm

News / World / Trump Takes Major Step Amidst Talks in Islamabad, Warship May Soon Reach Middle East

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