US-Iran-Israel War: US Delays Strikes on Iran’s Energy Sites by 10 Days, Donald Trump Explains Reason Behind Decision

US President Donald Trump (Photo: IANS)
Middle East Tensions: US President Donald Trump has extended the suspension of attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure by another 10 days, bringing it to April 6, 2026. Trump claimed that this step was taken as part of ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides, amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Donald Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that this announcement was made at the request of the Iranian government. He also stated that the talks with Tehran are progressing very well. He also criticised the media for making false statements.
He wrote, 'As requested by the Iranian government, please accept this statement as is. I am suspending the destruction of energy plants for 10 days, until April 6, 2026, 8 PM (Eastern Time). Negotiations are ongoing. Despite claims to the contrary by the fake news media and others, it is going very well.'
Earlier, President Donald Trump had announced that he had directed the US Department of Defense to postpone any military action against Iran's power plants and energy sites for five days. He had said that this decision was taken keeping in mind the ongoing diplomatic negotiations with Tehran.
Trump also said that very good and meaningful talks have taken place between the US and Iran in the last two days, with the aim of ending the tension in the region. He described these talks as intensive, detailed, and constructive, and said that they would continue throughout the week.
This development is occurring amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which escalated after joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28. These strikes resulted in the death of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, Iran retaliated by targeting Israeli and US bases in Gulf countries, disrupting maritime routes and impacting the global energy market and economy. Due to this conflict, Iran has almost blocked the Strait of Hormuz.
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