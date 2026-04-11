US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad for Key Negotiations



As per the schedule, JD Vance will first meet Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This meeting is considered very important because after this, the actual discussions will begin, in which a potential peace agreement between the US and Iran will be discussed. Shehbaz Sharif himself has described this meeting as very decisive. He stated that this is not just another conversation, but an opportunity that could either pave the way for lasting peace or worsen the situation. He clearly said that this is a 'make-or-break moment.' This means either the talks will succeed now, or the situation may become more complicated in the future. The peace of the Middle East is largely considered to be dependent on the outcomes of this meeting.