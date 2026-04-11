US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad for Key Negotiations

US-Iran Peace Talks: US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Islamabad for talks with Iran. JD Vance's first engagement is to meet Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif. After this, the talks will begin. Several leaders and officials from both countries are participating in this dialogue.
As per the schedule, JD Vance will first meet Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This meeting is considered very important because after this, the actual discussions will begin, in which a potential peace agreement between the US and Iran will be discussed. Shehbaz Sharif himself has described this meeting as very decisive. He stated that this is not just another conversation, but an opportunity that could either pave the way for lasting peace or worsen the situation. He clearly said that this is a 'make-or-break moment.' This means either the talks will succeed now, or the situation may become more complicated in the future. The peace of the Middle East is largely considered to be dependent on the outcomes of this meeting.
In this entire process, Pakistan is positioning itself as an important mediator. Amidst the long-standing tensions, it desires a concrete solution and stability in the region. This dialogue taking place in Islamabad is also special because it is not just about two countries, but the future direction of the entire region could be decided here.
Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has also commented on this issue. Criticising previous US administrations, he said that for decades, there were only talks, but no concrete results emerged. Trump did not explicitly state anything definitive. He said that the next meeting will decide what happens next. He did not give a clear answer on whether this is the final round or if the talks will continue. He simply said, 'Let's see what comes out tomorrow.'
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