US Vice President Says Ceasefire Focused on Iran, Israel and Gulf Allies; Lebanon Not Included

US Iran Ceasefire 2026: A two-week ceasefire has been established between the United States and Iran, followed by a flurry of statements from both sides. Amidst this, US Vice President JD Vance has also responded, issuing a warning to Iran regarding Lebanon. Vice President Vance stated that Iranian negotiators were under the misconception that Lebanon was included in this ceasefire, whereas the US had not given any such consent.