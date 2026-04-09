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US Vice President Says Ceasefire Focused on Iran, Israel and Gulf Allies; Lebanon Not Included

US Vice President said the ceasefire was focused only on Iran, Israel and America’s Gulf allies, adding that Lebanon was not included in the agreement.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 09, 2026

US Iran ceasefire 2026, JD Vance statement on Iran, US warns Iran over Lebanon, Iran Israel conflict latest news, Lebanon Israel airstrikes 2026,

US Vice President JD Vance Warns Iran (Photo: IANS)

US Iran Ceasefire 2026: A two-week ceasefire has been established between the United States and Iran, followed by a flurry of statements from both sides. Amidst this, US Vice President JD Vance has also responded, issuing a warning to Iran regarding Lebanon. Vice President Vance stated that Iranian negotiators were under the misconception that Lebanon was included in this ceasefire, whereas the US had not given any such consent.

What did JD Vance say?

The US Vice President said that the focus of the ceasefire was solely on Iran and its allies, Israel and the Arab Gulf states; Lebanon was not part of this agreement.

Tensions rise in Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israel launched major attacks in Lebanon, described as the deadliest in the past month, with reports of over 250 deaths. In retaliation, the Iran-backed organisation Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel, calling it a violation of the ceasefire.

Important talks to be held in Islamabad

The White House has confirmed that direct talks between the United States and Iran will continue. According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, JD Vance will lead the US delegation in Islamabad. He will be accompanied by Special Envoy Steve Wittekoff and Jared Kushner.

Prior to this trip, Vance stated that there are more points of agreement between the US and Iran than disagreements. He added that a ceasefire is always a bit unstable, but it signifies that consensus is being reached on several important issues.

Also targeted Iranian leader

Vance also questioned the statements made by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, suggesting that Ghalibaf's remarks were meaningless in the context of the negotiations and also mocked his understanding.

Ceasefire between the two countries

Amidst the Iran-Israel-US tensions, Iran presented a 10-point peace plan through Pakistan. US President Donald Trump considered it a workable basis and announced a two-week ceasefire. Iran is calling this a strategic victory, while the US agreed to a temporary halt, viewing it as a basis for dialogue.

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Published on:

09 Apr 2026 11:01 am

News / World / US Vice President Says Ceasefire Focused on Iran, Israel and Gulf Allies; Lebanon Not Included

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