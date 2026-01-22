Yemen: 5 Soldiers Killed in Fierce Terrorist Attack on Military Convoy

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council termed the attack on the military convoy as a result of treachery and declared it a terrorist attack. Following the incident, security forces have launched an investigation to apprehend those responsible for this terrorist attack as soon as possible. It is noteworthy that a long-standing conflict persists between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The Giants Brigades is a prominent military unit associated with the Saudi-backed government, ensuring security in Aden and the southern regions. Currently, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is suspected that the Houthi might be behind it.