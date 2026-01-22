22 January 2026,

Thursday

World

Yemen: 5 Soldiers Killed in Fierce Terrorist Attack on Military Convoy

A fierce attack on a military convoy in Yemen has caused panic. Five soldiers lost their lives in this attack.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

Attack on military convoy in Yemen

Attack on military convoy in Yemen (Image: Patrika)

Instability continues to prevail in Yemen. Meanwhile, a car bomb explosion in Ja'awala, in the northern part of the country's Aden city, caused a stir on Wednesday. The attack targeted a military convoy. This convoy belonged to Brigadier General Hamdi Shukri, commander of the government-backed Giants Brigades.

Bomb Planted in a Car Parked by the Roadside

According to information, a car parked by the roadside had a bomb planted in it, along the route the military convoy was passing through. As the convoy neared the bomb-laden car, a powerful explosion occurred, hitting two vehicles in the military convoy.

5 Soldiers Dead

Five people were killed in the attack on the military convoy. All five were soldiers of the Giants Brigades. The Yemeni government declared the deceased soldiers as 'martyrs', stating that they died while performing their national duty. Commander Shukri survived the attack, although he sustained leg injuries from the shrapnel.

3 Soldiers Injured

Three other soldiers were injured in the attack on the military convoy. The injured soldiers have been admitted to a military hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Terrorist Attack, Investigation Launched

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council termed the attack on the military convoy as a result of treachery and declared it a terrorist attack. Following the incident, security forces have launched an investigation to apprehend those responsible for this terrorist attack as soon as possible. It is noteworthy that a long-standing conflict persists between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The Giants Brigades is a prominent military unit associated with the Saudi-backed government, ensuring security in Aden and the southern regions. Currently, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is suspected that the Houthi might be behind it.

