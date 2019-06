इस एक्ट्रेस की 1 साल की जुड़वां बेटियों ने पहनी साड़ी, लोग बोले- बड़ी होकर मॉडल ही बनेगी

View this post on Instagram

Here’s the other thing that happens when one is quarantined at home with the (gulp) mumps and the babies are with @dipikablacklist and I am forbidden to get close to them but privy to a private trial of the sweetest saris sent all the way from Kolkata by my khub mishti little sister @aakanksha.a You both have turned my mamoni into a teensy-weensy mashima ❤️ #thoothoo #mamoni #mishti #SouffleSwag