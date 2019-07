43 साल की उम्र में इस एक्ट्रेस ने किया ऐसा कारनामा, वीडियो देख आप भी दांतों तले दबा लेंगे उंगलियां

View this post on Instagram

It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly👊 We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL👍❤️ And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!!👊 #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ 👍💋🤗❤️ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation 😉❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋