scriptMukhtar Ansari Death LIVE: मुख्तार अंसारी के शव का पोस्टमार्टम शुरू, 5 डॉक्टरों का बनाया गया पैनल | Mukhtar Ansari Death LIVE Latest news related to Mukhtar Ansari death | Patrika News
Home / Ghazipur

Mukhtar Ansari Death LIVE: मुख्तार अंसारी के शव का पोस्टमार्टम शुरू, 5 डॉक्टरों का बनाया गया पैनल

locationगाजीपुरPublished: Mar 29, 2024 12:28:16 pm

Submitted by:

Aman Kumar Pandey

Mukhtar Ansari Death News LIVE Updates: मुख्तार अंसारी की इलाज के दौरान अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। दिल का दौरा पड़ने की शिकायत पर मुख्तार अंसारी को जेल से अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।

mukhtar_ansari_live.jpg
Mukhtar Ansari live
Mukhtar Ansari Death Live News: गाजीपुर के एसपी ओमवीर सिंह बोले जिला पुलिस और प्रशासन अलर्ट पर

Mukhtar Ansari Death Live News: शिवपाल सिंह यादव के बेटे आदित्य यादव ने कहा जांच जरूरी है...
Mukhtar Ansari Death Live News: कृष्णानंद राय के बेटे पीयूष ने कहा- मुझे और मेरी मां को मिला बाब विश्वनाथ का आशीर्वाद
Mukhtar Ansari Death Live News : मुख्तार के मौत पर राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा जहर से मौत का आरोप बेबुनियाद
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने मुख्तार अंसारी को जहर देकर मारने जाने के आरोप को बेबुनियाद बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसकी जांच भी कराई जा सकती है।
Mukhtar Ansari Death Live News: मुख्तार के मौत पर कृष्णानंद राय की पत्नी बोलीं- हमारे लिए आज होली

Mukhtar Ansari Death Live News : मुख्तार अंसारी की मौत पर स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य का आया रिएक्शन
मुख्तार अंसारी की मौत पर स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य ने कहा है कि यह स्वाभाविक मौत नहीं है। हत्या की साजिश प्रतीत होती है। पहले डॉक्टरों की पैनल ने अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किया। और कुछ घंटों बाद ही मुख्तार अंसारी की मौत हो गई। परिवार की ओर से लगाए गए आरोप हत्या की साजिश की पुष्टि करती है। इस पूरे घटनाक्रम की जांच हाई कोर्ट की देखरेख में होना चाहिए. यहां तक कि पोस्टमार्टम भी हाई कोर्ट के किसी जज के अभिरक्षण में ही किया जाना चाहिए, जिससे कि न्याय का गला घोटने वालों का चेहरा बेनकाब हो सके और थानों, जेलों, पुलिस अभिरक्षण में साजिशन किए जा रहे इस प्रकार के हत्याओं के फैशन पर विराम लग सके।

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो