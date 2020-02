इंदौर के इस शख्स ने लिया 5.5 करोड़ की लैम्बॉर्गिनी इवो कूप, इतने में आप खरीद सकते हैं कई आलीशान बंगले

View this post on Instagram

A day of amplified celebrations. It was a moment of great pride for us to handover the keys to India's first Huracán EVO Coupé to our customer in Indore. Customised through our Ad Personam program, this Coupé wears the scintillating Arancio Xanto shade, hones a telemetry system, and the interior trim is Sportivo Alcantara- Unicolor. #Lamborghini #LamborghiniIndia #HuracanEVO #EveryDayAmplified