scriptArmy recovered IED Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri search operation continue | जम्मू कश्मीर : राजौरी में सेना ने बरामद किया IED, तलाशी अभियान जारी | Patrika News

जम्मू कश्मीर : राजौरी में सेना ने बरामद किया IED, तलाशी अभियान जारी

एसएसपी राजौरी ने बताया कि सड़क के किनारे एक संदिग्ध वस्तु पड़ी मिली जो IED थी, जिसे पुलिस के बम स्क्वाड ने अपने कब्जे में लेकर सुरक्षित स्थान पर नष्ट कर दिया है। इसके बाद सेना के द्वारा पूरे क्षेत्र तालासी अभियान जारी किया गया है।

Updated: April 16, 2022 10:34:28 am

जम्मू-कश्‍मीर के राजौरी से बड़ी खबर आ रही है। जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने बताया है कि सड़क के किनारे एक संदिग्ध वस्तु पड़ी मिली थी जो IED थी। पुलिस की बम स्क्वाड टीम ने अपने कब्जे में लेकर इसे सुरक्षित स्थान पर नष्ट कर दिया है।
army-recovered-ied-jammu-and-kashmir-rajouri-search-operation-continue.jpg
फाइल फोटो
इसके साथ ही राजौरी एसएसपी ने बताया है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस को एक सूचना मिली थी कि राजौरी के गुरदान रोड पर गुरदान चावा गांव में कुछ संदिग्ध गतिविधियां हुई हैं। इसके बाद पुलिस और सेना की टीम ने आज सुबह से ही संयुक्त तलाशी अभियान शुरू कर दिया है। वहीं आगे राजौरी एसएसपी ने बताया कि सुरक्षा बलों ने राजौरी गुरदान रोड पर एक इम्प्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस (IED) बरामद कर आतंकी साजिश को नाकाम कर दिया है।
 

आतंकियों ने की सरपंच की हत्या
एक दिन पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामूला जिले के गोशबुग पट्टन में सरपंच को आतंकवादियों ने गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया था, जिसकी मौत अस्पताल ले जाते समय रास्ते में ही हो गई थी।

आतंकी हमले की निंदा
जम्मू-कश्मीर लेफ्टिनेंट गवर्नर मनोज सिन्हा ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि सरपंच मंजूर अहमद बांगरू पर हुए आतंकी हमले की मैं कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। इस घृणित कार्य के दोषियों को दंडित किया जाएगा। इस दुख की घड़ी में शोक संतप्त परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।
newsletter

Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

Home / National News

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Weather Update: उत्तर भारत में 43 पहुंचा पारा, आईएमडी ने कई राज्यों में तेज हवा और बारिश का जताया अनुमान

Weather Update: उत्तर भारत में 43 पहुंचा पारा, आईएमडी ने कई राज्यों में तेज हवा और बारिश का जताया अनुमान

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
30 सालों बाद शनि की घर वापसी से इन 4 राशियों के जीवन में लगेगा धन-धान्य का अंबार!
2
शिक्षा मंत्री का आदेश, इस दिन से बंद रहेंगे स्कूल
3
बुध ग्रह जल्द वृषभ राशि में होगा विराजमान, सोने की तरह चमकेगा इन राशियों का भाग्य
4
इन 4 बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां पिता के लिए मानी जाती हैं भाग्यशाली, मां लक्ष्मी की पाती हैं कृपा
5
दो दिन बाद शादियों की धूम, अब बैंडबाजा के साथ बारात ले जाना पड़ेगा महंगा
6
आ रही है दमदार एसयूवी Tata Blackbird, एडवांस फीचर्स और तकनीक से देगी Hyundai Creta को टक्कर

शानदार खबरें

दो दिन बाद बदलने जा रही है इन राशि वालों की किस्मत, सूर्य देव बरसाएंगे विशेष कृपा
दो दिन बाद बदलने जा रही है इन राशि वालों की किस्मत, सूर्य देव बरसाएंगे विशेष कृपा
Liquor over rate : शराब ओवर रेट में मिले तो इन नंबर पर करें शिकायत, भारी जुर्माने के साथ कैंसिल होगा लाइसेंस
Liquor over rate : शराब ओवर रेट में मिले तो इन नंबर पर करें शिकायत, भारी जुर्माने के साथ कैंसिल होगा लाइसेंस
बेहद सस्ती होने के बावजूद क्यों नहीं बिक रही Renault Kiger सब-काम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, ये हैं 5 कारण
बेहद सस्ती होने के बावजूद क्यों नहीं बिक रही Renault Kiger सब-काम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, ये हैं 5 कारण
साल के पहले सूर्य ग्रहण और चंद्र ग्रहण के बीच सिर्फ 15 दिनों का होगा फासला, इन 3 राशियों के लिए ग्रहण बेहद शुभ
साल के पहले सूर्य ग्रहण और चंद्र ग्रहण के बीच सिर्फ 15 दिनों का होगा फासला, इन 3 राशियों के लिए ग्रहण बेहद शुभ
Video: राजस्थान में ओलावृष्टि, कई जिलों में बारिश और आंधी का अलर्ट
Video: राजस्थान में ओलावृष्टि, कई जिलों में बारिश और आंधी का अलर्ट
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Solar AC: अब भूल जाइए बिजली के बिल की टेंशन, घर ले आयें 24 घंटे चलने वाला सोलर ACमाँ ने बेटी का नाम रखा दुनियां का सबसे अजीबोगरीब, 99 प्रतिशत लोग नहीं बोल पाते सही नामअंकज्योतिष: पति की सोई हुई किस्मत जगाने वाली मानी जाती हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियांइन राशि के लोग कड़ी मेहनत से बन जाते हैं धन कुबेर, सभी को छोड़ देते हैं पीछेNumerology: धनवान और स्वभाव के घमंडी माने जाते हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाले लोगBudh Gochar 2022: मेष राशि में बुध की यात्रा शुरू, इन राशियों को नौकरी में मिलेगी बड़ी सफलतापैदाइशी किस्मत वाले माने जाते हैं इन राशि के लोग, इनके पास सुख सुविधाओं की नहीं होती कमीइन राशि वालों को सरकारी नौकरी मिलने की होती है सबसे अधिक सम्भावना!

बड़ी खबरें

Weather Update: उत्तर भारत में 43 पहुंचा पारा, आईएमडी ने कई राज्यों में तेज हवा और बारिश का जताया अनुमानBy poll Election Results 2022 Live Updates : शत्रुघन सिन्हा के भाग्य का होगा फैसला ! एक लोकसभा और 4 विधानसभा सीटों के नतीजे आजपंजाब : भगवंत मान सरकार का एक महीने का रिपोर्ट कार्ड जारी, 1 जुलाई से 300 यूनिट बिजली फ्रीप्रधानमंत्री मोदी आज गुजरात के मोरबी में 108 फीट ऊंची भगवान हनुमान की मूर्ति का करेंगे अनावरणकोरोना की चौथी लहर की आशंका पर IIT कानपुर ने कहा, इससे डरने की जरूरत नहीं, कुछ दिन में होगा सब नॉर्मलजम्मू कश्मीर : राजौरी में सेना ने बरामद किया IED, तलाशी अभियान जारीIPL 2022 Match 25 SRH vs KKR : हैदराबाद की जीत की हैट्रिक, कोलकाता को 7 विकेट से हरायाकांग्रेस का दावा - सोनिया गांधी से आंखे नहीं मिला पाते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी!
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.