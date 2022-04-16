जम्मू कश्मीर : राजौरी में सेना ने बरामद किया IED, तलाशी अभियान जारी

एसएसपी राजौरी ने बताया कि सड़क के किनारे एक संदिग्ध वस्तु पड़ी मिली जो IED थी, जिसे पुलिस के बम स्क्वाड ने अपने कब्जे में लेकर सुरक्षित स्थान पर नष्ट कर दिया है। इसके बाद सेना के द्वारा पूरे क्षेत्र तालासी अभियान जारी किया गया है।
Updated: April 16, 2022 10:34:28 am
A credible input was received by J&K Police that some suspicious movement has taken place in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road. Police, teams from Army, SOG of Police & teams of Army launched a jt Cordon & Search Op in the area in early morning hours today: SSP Rajouri— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022
Security forces in Rajouri foiled a terror plot by recovering an Improvised Explosive Devise on Rajouri Gurdan road which was then taken to a safer location and destroyed: SSP Rajouri#JammuAndKashmir— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022
IED recovered in Rajouri. Details awaited: J&K Police— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022
I strongly condemn the terror attack on Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 15, 2022
