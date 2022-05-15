scriptIncessant rain in Assam, flood-like situation in many areas | असम में लगातार हो रही बारिश, कई इलाकों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात, हाफलोंग में भूस्खलन से 3 लोगों की मौत | Patrika News

असम में लगातार हो रही बारिश, कई इलाकों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात, हाफलोंग में भूस्खलन से 3 लोगों की मौत

Heavy rain in Assam : असम में लगातार हो रही बारिश से कई इलाकों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात बन गए हैं। इसके साथ ही हाफलोंग इलाके में हो रही मूसलाधार बारिश ने सड़क का एक हिस्से को ही बहा दिया है। वहीं हाफलोंग में भूस्खलन से 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई है।

Updated: May 15, 2022 10:42:52 am

Heavy rain in Assam : असम में लगातार बारिश के कारण दीमा हसाओ जिले के कई इलाकों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात बन गए हैं। चक्रवात असानी के बाद से असम में लगातार बारिश हो रही है। हाफलोंग इलाके में मूसलाधार बारिश ने सड़क का एक हिस्सा बहा दिया है। लगातार बारिश व बाढ़ जैसे हालात से हजारों लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं। वहीं होजई और पश्चिम कार्बी आंगलोंग जिलों को जोड़ने वाली सड़क भी होजई जिले में बाढ़ के पानी में डूब गई है। इसके साथ ही न्यूज एजेंसी ने बताया है कि होजई जिले में बाढ़ की स्थिति गंभीर बनी रहने से कई गांव जलमग्न हो गए हैं।
incessant-rain-in-assam-flood-like-situation-in-many-areas.jpeg
जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण के अनुसार दीमा हसाओ में पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार बारिश के कारण पूरा जनजीवन प्रभावित हो गया है। लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसके साथ ही कई इमारतों को भी नुकसान पहुंचा है।

भूस्खलन से 3 लोगों की मौत
असम राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण ने बताया है कि शनिवार को दीमा हसाओ जिले के हाफलोंग इलाके में भूस्खलन की घटनाओं में एक महिला सहित तीन लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसके साथ ही राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण ने बताया है कि कार्बी आंगलोंग पश्चिम, कछार, धेमाजी, होजई, नगांव और कामरूप के 94 गांवों के कुल 24,681 लोग बाढ़ से प्रभावित हुए हैं।
Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

