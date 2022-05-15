असम में लगातार हो रही बारिश, कई इलाकों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात, हाफलोंग में भूस्खलन से 3 लोगों की मौत

#WATCH | Assam: PWD road connecting Hojai and West Karbi Anglong districts submerged under floodwaters in Hojai district, yesterday— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022
Several villages were inundated as the flood situation remains gloomy in the district pic.twitter.com/R2y4f1Dynu
#WATCH Torrential rains washed away a portion of a road in the Haflong area in Assam's Dima Hasao district pic.twitter.com/SLZdo1O07B— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022
भूस्खलन से 3 लोगों की मौत
असम राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण ने बताया है कि शनिवार को दीमा हसाओ जिले के हाफलोंग इलाके में भूस्खलन की घटनाओं में एक महिला सहित तीन लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसके साथ ही राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण ने बताया है कि कार्बी आंगलोंग पश्चिम, कछार, धेमाजी, होजई, नगांव और कामरूप के 94 गांवों के कुल 24,681 लोग बाढ़ से प्रभावित हुए हैं।
Till now, a total of 24,681 people of 94 villages in six districts – Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) have been affected due to floods: Assam State Disaster Management Authority— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022