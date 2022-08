Jammu-Kashmir News: बांदीपोरा में एक आतंकी गिरफ्तार, AK-47 समेत 59 गोलियां बरामद

Bandipora police & Army arrested 1 recycled terrorist namely Imtiyaz Ah Beigh @ Ina Bhai S/O Abdul Nawab Beigh R/O Beigh Mohalla Fatehpora, Baramulla. Incriminating materials, arms & ammn including 1 AK 47 rifle, 2 AK magazines & 59 AK rounds recovered. Investigation in progress.