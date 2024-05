Fifth Phase Voting: पांचवें चरण के चुनाव में सुबह 11 बजे तक 23.66 % हुआ मतदान, 49 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी

#LokSabhaElections2024 | 23.66% voter turnout recorded till 11 am, in the fifth phase of elections.



Bihar 21.11%

Jammu & Kashmir 21.37%

Jharkhand 26.18%

Ladakh 27.87%

Maharashtra 15.93%

Odisha 21.07%

Uttar Pradesh 27.76%

West Bengal 32.70%