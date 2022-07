Monsoon Session: मानसून सत्र के तीसरे दिन महंगाई पर विपक्ष का हल्ला बोल, 'गब्बर सिंह स्ट्राइक्स अगेन' के पोस्टर के साथ किया विरोध

Firstly they dont have the knowledge or information about the issues to get into a debate. will expose their incompetence..so their best option is to protest n disturb the proceedings of the house..shows their mentality n class.. #Parliament #RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/xCEzj8gzdk— सिद्धार्थ बंसल (@sidbansalbjp) July 19, 2022