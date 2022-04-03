भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भारतीय रेलवे में किया सफर, शेयर किए अपने अनुभव

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने किया ट्रेन का सफर, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी। सफाई, स्वच्छता और स्वागत के लिए जाहिर की प्रसन्नता। इसके साथ ही रेल मंत्रालय व रेल मंत्री की सराहना की।
Updated: April 03, 2022 10:51:33 am
Travelled by train after a long time and was elated to see the significant improvement in the cleanliness, hygiene and hospitality provided. I commend the Railway Minister and the Ministry, for the efforts taken by them under the visionary leadership of our Hon. Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/WOiMdAf4Lr— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 2, 2022
