BJP President JP Nadda traveled Indian Railways shared his experiences | भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भारतीय रेलवे में किया सफर, शेयर किए अपने अनुभव

भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भारतीय रेलवे में किया सफर, शेयर किए अपने अनुभव

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने किया ट्रेन का सफर, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी। सफाई, स्वच्छता और स्वागत के लिए जाहिर की प्रसन्नता। इसके साथ ही रेल मंत्रालय व रेल मंत्री की सराहना की।

Updated: April 03, 2022 10:51:33 am

भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने ट्रेन से यात्रा करने का अपना अनुभव ट्वीट करके लोगों के साथ शेयर किए। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया जिसमें वह नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन से अपनी रेल यात्रा शुरू करते हुए राजस्थान के सवाई माधोपुर तक की यात्रा करते हुए दिख रहे हैं।
bjp-president-jp-nadda-traveled-indian-railways-shared-his-experiences.jpg
अपने अनुभव को शेयर करते हुए अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने बताया कि उन्होंने काफी लंबे समय के बाद ट्रेन की यात्रा की है। इसके साथ अध्यक्ष नड्डा ने रेलवे सफाई, स्वच्छता के उल्लेखनीय सुधार को लेकर अपनी प्रसन्नता जाहिर की। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव व रेल मंत्रालय दोनों की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में अच्छा काम किया है।
