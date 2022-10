पैसों या नेशनल अवॉर्ड के लिए करते हैं काम? Ajay Devgn ने जवाब से कर दी बोलती बंद!

#ThankGod for all the joy The Kapil Sharma Show brings in our lives! Fun and laughter will reign when team Thank God meets the comedy legend @KapilSharmaK9. Watch #TheKapilSharmaShow tomorrow at 9.30 pm. Do not miss.#ThankGod in cinemas on 25th October.@ajaydevgn @SidMalhotra pic.twitter.com/drAd6DCteH