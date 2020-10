Big Boss 14: घर से बाहर निकलते ही सारा गुरपाल ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर निकाली भड़ास, देखें वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

Sara Gurpal's first ever video post her eviction from Bigg Boss 14. She thanks her fans for their love and support. Says " Hadn’t if I would have got evicted via my fans I would have worked on changing my personality but it didn't happen that way as we all know it was an unfair decision." Sara Gurpal indeed was one of the most strongest contestants of BB14, who recently got evicted by the seniors of the Bigg Boss house, who were majorly called off by Sara's fans on social media for their unfair decision. #Saragurpal #bb14 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani