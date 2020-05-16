Divyanka Tripathi और Vivek Dahiya बनें प्रोड्यूसर, बनाएंगे नया टीवी सीरियल

नई दिल्ली | टीवी की पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी (Divyanka Tripathi) पति विवेक दहिया (Vivek Dahiya) संग प्रोड्यूसर (Producer) बन गई हैं। लॉकडाउन के बीच दिव्यांका ने ऐसा फैला लिया है। हिना खान, साक्षी तंवर जैसी एक्ट्रेसेस के बाद दिव्यांका ने भी अपना प्रोडक्शन हाउस खोल दिया है। खबरों के मुताबिक, दिव्यांका और विवेक दोनों मिलकर टीवी सीरियल और फिल्में बनाएंगे। दोनों ने प्रोडक्शन का नाम 'वन रीजन फिल्म्स' दिया है।
दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी की फैन फॉलोइंग काफी ज्यादा है, ऐसे में वो अपने फैंस के लिए ये नया तोहफा लेकर आई हैं। दिव्यांका और विवेक अभी अपने इस प्रोजेक्ट पर काम कर रहे हैं। खबरों के मुताबिक, दिव्यांका और विवेक के वीडियोज़ फैंस को खूब पसंद आए जिसके बाद दोनों ने कुछ नया करने का मन बनाया। दोनों अपने प्रोडक्शन से वेब सीरीज बनाने की शुरुआत करेंगे और साथ में वीडियोज़ बनाकर इंटरटेन भी करते रहेंगे। वैसे भी फैंस को दिव्यांका और विवेक की जोड़ी बेहद पसंद है, दोनों की केमेस्ट्री देखते ही बनती है।
View this post on Instagram
#BananaBread for coffee. It smelt and later tasted so amazing...Mr Dahiya was hovering around the kitchen and me (oh yeah) 😉all throughout! 🎉 SIMPLE RECIPE : •3 ripe bananas. •60 gm coconut /vegetable / olive oil. •4 table spoon Maple syrup/ erythritol/ any other sweetner. •1 teaspoon - Vanilla flavor •1 tsp Cinnamon powder •150 gm Gluten-free flour blend/ regular flour •150 gm almond flour •2 heaped tsp baking powder. •1/4 tsp baking soda (if you have) •1 tsp apple cider vinegar / white vinegar/ white wine. •120 ml almond milk / coconut milk / normal milk. •2 Eggs (can avoid too). •Raisins/ walnuts/ pecan nuts/ almonds/ coconut scrapes (any according to your choice). 🍰 DRY INGREDIENTS : •In a bowl sift in dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. (Except nuts and raisins). (Almond flour has thick texture, put it without sieving) 🍰 WET INGREDIENTS : •In another deep bowl put oil, vanilla, eggs, vinegar, maple syrup/ sweetner, almond milk. Add them one by one and keep mixing thoroughly. •Mash banana thoroughly and mix in it. Add dry ingredients to wet bowl. Mix. Add nuts and raisins. Mix. (Keep some separate for garnish). 🍰 BAKING : •Preheat oven at 180 degree C. •Prepare baking tin (Google to know your options). •Line it with butter paper and oil. I lined my tin with oil and flour but I didn't apply butter paper as I used a Bundt pan. •Fill the tin with the batter. •Bake at 180 degree C for 45 or till skewer/ toothpick/ knife comes out clean. 🍰 NOTE : MOSTLY I DON'T HAVE ALL INGREDIENTS IN MY PANTRY. I FIND APPROPRIATE ALTERNATES AND EXPERIMENT. 🍰 "Bake with a bit of mind and a lot of heart". -Divyanka
जब से लॉकडाउन शुरू हुआ है तब से दिव्यांका अपने पति विवेक के साथ कई वीडियोज़ बनाती रहती हैं। यहां तक कि उन्होंने इस लॉकडाउन में कुकिंग भी शुरू कर दी जबकि वो खुद इस बात का कई बार जिक्र कर चुकी हैं कि उन्हें खाना बनाना बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं है।
बता दें कि दिव्यांका ने विवेक से साल 2016 में शादी की थी। उससे पहले तक वो शरद मल्होत्रा के साथ रिलेशनशिप में थीं लेकिन दोनों का ब्रेकअप होने के बाद वो डिप्रेशन में चली गईं और उसके बाद विवेक के साथ उनकी लव स्टोरी शुरू हुई।
View this post on Instagram
#BananaBread for coffee. It smelt and later tasted so amazing...Mr Dahiya was hovering around the kitchen and me (oh yeah) 😉all throughout! 🎉 SIMPLE RECIPE : •3 ripe bananas. •60 gm coconut /vegetable / olive oil. •4 table spoon Maple syrup/ erythritol/ any other sweetner. •1 teaspoon - Vanilla flavor •1 tsp Cinnamon powder •150 gm Gluten-free flour blend/ regular flour •150 gm almond flour •2 heaped tsp baking powder. •1/4 tsp baking soda (if you have) •1 tsp apple cider vinegar / white vinegar/ white wine. •120 ml almond milk / coconut milk / normal milk. •2 Eggs (can avoid too). •Raisins/ walnuts/ pecan nuts/ almonds/ coconut scrapes (any according to your choice). 🍰 DRY INGREDIENTS : •In a bowl sift in dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. (Except nuts and raisins). (Almond flour has thick texture, put it without sieving) 🍰 WET INGREDIENTS : •In another deep bowl put oil, vanilla, eggs, vinegar, maple syrup/ sweetner, almond milk. Add them one by one and keep mixing thoroughly. •Mash banana thoroughly and mix in it. Add dry ingredients to wet bowl. Mix. Add nuts and raisins. Mix. (Keep some separate for garnish). 🍰 BAKING : •Preheat oven at 180 degree C. •Prepare baking tin (Google to know your options). •Line it with butter paper and oil. I lined my tin with oil and flour but I didn't apply butter paper as I used a Bundt pan. •Fill the tin with the batter. •Bake at 180 degree C for 45 or till skewer/ toothpick/ knife comes out clean. 🍰 NOTE : MOSTLY I DON'T HAVE ALL INGREDIENTS IN MY PANTRY. I FIND APPROPRIATE ALTERNATES AND EXPERIMENT. 🍰 "Bake with a bit of mind and a lot of heart". -Divyanka