क्या आप मिस कर रहे हैं हिना खान की एक्टिंग? वीडियो में देखें कैसे बनी एकता कपूर की ड्रामा बहू

नई दिल्ली | लॉकडाउन के बीच सेलेब्स अपने घर में रहकर फैंस को कुछ ना कुछ इंटरटेनमेंट देने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। जिसमें लगता है कि हिना खान ने बाजी मार ली है। टीवी एक्ट्रेस हिना खान आए दिन अपने वीडियोज़ पोस्ट करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने एक ऐसा ही ड्रामे से भरा वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें एकता कपूर के सीरियल की पूरी झलक देखने को मिल रही है। फैंस हिना के इस वीडियो को खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं।
They say your past never leaves you. In this phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdowns and Pandemic a traveller’s soul may fall into jitters. The same happened to me when I bumped into this old boarding card while cleaning my bags. I was floating in and around the oh-so-sweet fond memories as soon as I lay eyes on them.. The reality sinked them without compassion and left me rough and sore. Here’s a funny version of that real life, heartbreaking, mind wreaking, soul crushing true story for all you beautiful people. Have added few inspirational Balaji elements to it, keeping the Balaji spirit high @ektarkapoor Have a laugh ..🤣🤣🤣 Until We Spread our Wings Again .. So long !
दरअसल, हिना खान ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो अपना बैग साफ करते वक्त एक पुराना बोर्डिंग पास निकालती हैं और फिर बन जाती हैं सीरियल वाली ड्रामा बहू। उन्होंने बैकग्राउंड भी वैसा ही यूज किया है। वीडियो में हिना ने फुल ऑन ड्रामा किया है, उन्होंने आंखों से आंसू तक निकाल लिए हैं। साथ में हिना ने कैप्श्न में एकता कपूर को टैग भी किया है और कहा है कि वीडियो में बालाजी के कुछ ऐलिमेन्ट्स जोड़े हैं। हंसिए जरूर।
हिना खान के इस वीडियो कई टीवी सितारों ने पसंद किया है। सभी ने उसमें हंसने वाला इमोजी बनाया है। बता दें कि जब से लॉकडाउन शुरू हुआ है हिना ने ऐसे ड्रामे से भरपूर कई वीडियोज़ शेयर किए हैं। इससे पहले हिना का पोछा लगाते हुए वीडियो सामने आया था जो बेहद फनी था।
इसके अलावा वो बाथरूम में कार्पेट धुलती हुई दिखाई दी थी। जिसमें भी वो अपनी एक्टिंग स्किल्स डालना भूली नहीं थीं। हालांकि हिना ने कोरोना वायरस से बचाव को लेकर भी कई जागरूक वीडियो भी शेयर किए हैं जिसके लिए फैंस ने उन्हें सराहा था।
#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.