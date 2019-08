'महाभारत' में श्रीकृष्ण बने नीतीश भारद्धाज आज फिर जिएंगे वह किरदार, गूंजेगा 'यदा यदा हि धर्मस्य...'

View this post on Instagram

Krishna solves the Chakravyuh of life this Krishna Janmashtami.. Running successfully for past 05 years, the theatrical wonder, CHAKRAVYUH-featuring Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna* is back with public shows in Delhi and Mumbai. Written and directed by @atulsatyakoushik Book your seats online on BookMyShow or call 9873579796. Starring Nitish Bharadwaj along with @gauravjakhu @aabrakadabra.chhabra @tarundang_theatrelife @palkishorekamal @verma.sudhanshu10 @mstaarr @latika.jain87 @sushmitamehta02 @nishthapali @ranabhanu @aforakhilesh For Delhi audience, we are performing on 24th August (Saturday) @Sri Ram Centre of Art & Culture, 3 pm and 6 pm For Mumbai audience, we are performing on 25th August (Sunday) @ Royal Opera House Mumbai, 5.30 and 8 pm. #loveforstage #loveforperformances #lovefortheatre #stagelove #stageplays #ftstravels #ftsplays #ftslove #ftslife #atulsatyakaushik #chakravyuhtheplay #mumbaitheatreguide #delhitheatrecircuit