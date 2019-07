कपिल शर्मा की इस एक्ट्रेस को लग गई थी इस नशे की लत, अब किया खुलासा

View this post on Instagram

2 Years Ago! the week following a dear friend’s bday... I QUIT. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven’t touched since then. Was it difficult, hell yeah. But now my body rejects smoke. Cant stand in a room where ppl are smoking anymore. . “It is so hard to leave- Until you leave. And then it is the easiest goddamned thing in the world” - John Green . . Why am i sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this i can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non existent on social media. So here’s a small dose of reality. #soonerthebetter #itsnevertoolate #allthatglittersisnotgold