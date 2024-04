Mexico Earthquake: मैक्सिको में आया भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर रही 5.1 तीव्रता

On 2024-04-29, at 23:42:15 (UTC), there was an earthquake around 2 km NE of Villa Corzo, Mexico. The depth of the hypocenter is about 142.6km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 5.1.https://t.co/kMM3fj9sVs pic.twitter.com/7d58nSyPLI